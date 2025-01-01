Japan to Tighten Rules for Foreign License Conversion

TOKYO, Jul 11 (News On Japan) - The National Police Agency has announced a plan to tighten regulations on converting foreign driver's licenses to Japanese licenses—a process known as "gaimen kirikae"—by no longer allowing short-term visitors such as tourists to apply.

As the number of foreign tourists continues to grow each year, driving has become a common mode of transportation for those visiting sightseeing spots. However, starting in October, the procedure for foreigners to legally drive in Japan is expected to change significantly.

Currently, holders of foreign licenses can switch to a Japanese one through the "gaimen kirikae" system. Under the proposed revisions, the National Police Agency plans to enforce stricter residency verification, requiring applicants to submit proof of residence registered in the Basic Resident Register, effectively excluding short-term visitors.

Previously, tourists could obtain a Japanese license by presenting their passport and a temporary residence certificate issued by their hotel. This will no longer be accepted after the rule change.

In addition, the written knowledge test, which is required for license conversion, will become more rigorous. The current format of 10 questions with a passing score of 7 correct answers will be expanded to 50 questions, and the passing rate will be raised to 90 percent.

Nearly 70,000 foreigners used the gaimen kirikae system last year, with growing numbers among tourists. However, there has been concern that the process is too lenient, and traffic accidents involving foreign drivers have become more frequent.

A foreign driver who converted a license through this system commented, "I didn’t know all the rules in Japan. It felt too easy." Another said, "If the process had been more difficult back then, I would have studied harder and passed. It’s probably a good idea."

The National Police Agency plans to solicit public feedback starting tomorrow and aims to implement the revised rules on October 1st.

Source: TBS