Kusatsu Tops Japan’s Hot Spring Rankings

GUNMA, Dec 16 (News On Japan) - The latest “Jalan Popular Hot Spring Destinations 2026” ranking, based on responses from more than 12,000 members of the travel site Jalan, has named Gunma Prefecture’s Kusatsu Onsen as the top hot spring area people most want to revisit, marking its third consecutive year at No. 1, with Hakone Onsen in Kanagawa coming in third and Beppu Onsenkyo in Oita second.

A major factor behind Kusatsu’s high ratings is the townscape around the Yubatake, the steaming hot-water field that forms the symbolic heart of the district, which many visitors describe as highly photogenic and especially striking when illuminated at night. The area offers a large number of visually appealing spots, including the traditional yumomi performance that showcases the local bathing culture.

Interest has also surged among younger travelers in an emerging zone known as “Ura-Kusatsu,” a redeveloped back-street area located roughly a five-minute walk from the Yubatake. According to aviation and travel analyst Toriumi Takataro, the district was newly developed by the town at a cost of about 800 million yen and includes attractions such as Manga-do, where visitors can browse some 10,000 volumes by manga artists connected to Kusatsu, and Café Tsuki no Kao, which serves sweets made with local ingredients.

One unusual feature gaining attention is the “face bath,” which allows visitors to enjoy steam rising directly from the hot spring onto their skin. The treatment, touted by young women for leaving the skin smooth, involves standing over a vent where warm vapour envelops the face. Miyamoto Maya, a TV presenter who tried the experience, said the gentle heat rising from below warmed her chilled nose and ears and felt deeply relaxing.

As Kusatsu’s reputation as a stylish hot spring destination grows, more accommodation facilities have begun offering reasonably priced stay plans aimed at younger visitors. One notable example is La Vista Kusatsu Hills, which provides an all-inclusive package that folds the cost of light meals and late-night snacks into the room rate; guests can also enjoy unlimited servings of beer, sausages and other items. At Hotel Sakurai, guests can view the yumomi show without paying an additional fee.

Toriumi says the appeal of all-inclusive packages is expanding, particularly for group trips where travellers appreciate the clearer budgeting. Because extra charges do not accumulate even for those who drink more than expected, he notes these plans are likely to become increasingly widespread across Kusatsu and other resort areas.

