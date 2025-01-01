Japan's New Adult Population Hits Second-Lowest Level

TOKYO, Jan 02 (News On Japan) - According to population estimates released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications on January 1, the number of 18-year-olds reaching adulthood this year stands at 1.09 million, the second-lowest figure since records began in 1968.

New adults now account for just 0.89 percent of Japan’s total population, highlighting the continued impact of the country’s declining birthrate. Of the total, 560,000 are men and 530,000 are women.

The ministry also reported that the number of people born in the Year of the Horse, this year’s zodiac sign, stands at 9.4 million, making it the smallest population among the 12 zodiac groups.

Source: テレ東BIZ