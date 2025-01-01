High-End Retirement Homes Cater to Japan’s Growing Wealthy

TOKYO, Jan 02 (News On Japan) - Japan, known as one of the world’s longest-living nations, is seeing its elderly population continue to grow, with people aged 65 and older now accounting for a record 29.3 percent of the population, an increase of around 20,000 from the previous year.

As the number of seniors rises, paid elder-care facilities are also evolving, with increasingly luxurious options entering the market. Among the most talked-about is Park Wellstate Nishiazabu, an ultra-high-end senior residence that opened in Tokyo last month.

The 36-story complex houses 400 units, with the largest rooms measuring about 130 square meters. For a couple aged 75, the upfront entry fee for one of these rooms reaches approximately 550 million yen. On top of that, residents pay monthly fees exceeding 500,000 yen.

Despite the steep cost, more than half of the units have already been contracted, attracting wealthy individuals such as business owners and executives. The facility has drawn attention for its scale and luxury, rivaling high-end condominium towers.

When passersby were shown the floor plan of a unit priced at 550 million yen, reactions ranged from disbelief to disbelief tinged with resignation. “That’s impossible for ordinary people,” one said. “If I had that kind of money, I’d buy a house instead.” Another commented that such spacious living might even be unnecessary for elderly residents.

Luxury senior living is not limited to Tokyo. In Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, another high-end facility known as Activa Biwa has also gained attention. Standing prominently near Lake Biwa, the complex features a grand lobby with sweeping views of the water, high ceilings, and an atmosphere more reminiscent of a luxury hotel than a care facility.

According to Takada, the general manager, the concept is to operate the residence like a lifelong resort hotel. “We focus on high quality, refined design, and excellent hospitality,” he said. The facility consists of eight independent living buildings and one nursing-care wing, totaling around 300 rooms.

Residents have access to a wide range of amenities, including a scenic restaurant for entertaining guests, a large communal bath using hot spring water, a gym, and a library. Around 90 percent of the units are already occupied, with approximately 380 residents currently living there.

Many of them are former company executives or business owners. One resident said he had run his own company from scratch, while another explained that both his parents had lived there until the ages of 92 and 100. “I always thought living here would be a dream, and now that dream has come true,” he said.

A couple who moved in five years ago said they chose the facility for its lakefront views and sense of security. “The scenery was the deciding factor,” the husband said. “And having medical care available right away gives us peace of mind.” The complex has nurses on duty around the clock and is directly connected to a clinic capable of handling emergencies.

Inside one of the rooms, the space feels more like a private residence than a care facility, complete with a separate bedroom and spacious living area. “It feels more like home than a facility,” one resident said, adding that they now spend most of their time there and rarely return to their original house.

Meals are another highlight, with varied menus served three times a day. “The food is good, and it’s convenient,” one resident said. “At this age, comfort matters most.”

As for the cost, staff explained that fees vary depending on age, room size, and floor level. For residents aged 90 or older, a one-room unit can start at around 10 million yen. For those in their 60s choosing larger rooms, entry fees can reach 140 million yen. Monthly fees are charged separately, typically ranging from 200,000 to 230,000 yen per person, with couples paying roughly 340,000 yen per month.

All told, a couple could expect annual costs of around 4 million yen on top of their initial payment.

With Japan’s aging population continuing to grow, demand for such high-end facilities appears strong, raising questions about how elder care will evolve in a society where both longevity and wealth gaps are increasing.

Source: KTV NEWS