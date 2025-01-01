Japan’s Top Tuna Port Opens With 1,300 Tuna

Wakayama, Jan 05 (News On Japan) - Liveliness returned to Japan’s top tuna landing port as the first tuna auction of the year was held in Nachikatsuura, Wakayama Prefecture, where prayers were offered for a safe and abundant fishing season.

Nachikatsuura, which ranks first nationwide in tuna landings using longline fishing, hosted the first auction after a ceremonial sake barrel opening to mark the start of the year and to pray for large catches and maritime safety.

On the morning of January 4, around 1,300 tuna, including bluefin and yellowfin, were lined up at the market, with the largest weighing as much as 130 kilograms.

Wholesale buyers carefully inspected the fish, shining flashlights on the exposed flesh to judge color, quality, and fat content before writing their bids and snapping up their desired tuna one after another.

The tuna purchased at the auction were packed in ice and shipped to destinations including Tokyo and the Keihanshin region, where they will be distributed to markets and restaurants.

Source: KTV NEWS