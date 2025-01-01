Japanese Stocks Finish the Year at a Record Level

OSAKA, Dec 30 (News On Japan) - The final trading session of the year concluded at the Osaka Exchange in Kitahama, Osaka, where the traditional year-end ceremony known as the “Dainokai” was held to mark the close of trading.

Market participants gathered for the annual event, which concluded with the customary three cheers to signal the end of the year’s transactions. The Nikkei average, which began the year in the 39,000 yen range, surged to a historic milestone in October by breaking above 52,000 yen for the first time. Trading in derivatives, a core product at the Osaka Exchange, also remained strong throughout the year, with total volume exceeding 400 million contracts.

The Nikkei closed at 50,339 yen on the final trading day, setting a new year-end record for the second consecutive year.

Trading in the new year is scheduled to begin on January 5.

Source: YOMIURI