Japan’s First Integrated Resort Takes Shape With 27-Story Building

OSAKA, Jan 09 (News On Japan) - A 27-story building will serve as the core facility of the integrated resort (IR) that includes a casino now under construction in Osaka City, it has been learned.

Construction work toward opening Japan’s first IR began in April last year on the northern side of Yumeshima, the artificial island that previously hosted the Expo venue.

According to an outline of the building plan submitted to Osaka City by MGM Osaka, the operator of the IR, the core facility will have 27 floors above ground and one basement level, with a total height of about 126 meters.

The casino housed within the core facility will feature about 470 table games and roughly 6,400 electronic gaming machines.

In addition, an adjacent four-story building will include a large international conference center capable of accommodating more than 6,000 people.

The Osaka IR is scheduled to open in 2030.

Source: KTV NEWS