Who Is Generation Alpha, Born After 2010?

OSAKA, Jan 12 (News On Japan) - A joint project with the Nikkei takes a closer look at Generation Alpha, the cohort expected to shape the next era. Born from 2010 onward, this generation is said to account for roughly a quarter of the world’s population.

At the Osaka-Kansai Expo, children demonstrated their potential by creating light and sound performances through programming, while in schools, online classes and the use of AI have become part of everyday life. Many students even turn to ChatGPT to seek advice about personal worries, drawing attention to Generation Alpha as a “lens” through which the future of society can be seen.

The Osaka-Kansai Expo, which concluded last year amid large crowds, brought together cutting-edge technologies under the concept of an experimental future society, and for children in particular, it became a place of learning. One example was Panasonic’s pavilion, which offered extraordinary experiences using three-dimensional sound and 360-degree visual systems. In fact, many elementary school students were involved in the pavilion’s design starting about three months before the Expo opened.

Asked what they were doing with serious expressions on their faces, the children explained that they were writing programs on computers. They said they wanted to create something together that would be seen by the many visitors expected to come to the Expo. The project invited children to design the pavilion’s lighting, developing stories of their own and programming light and sound accordingly, which were then used to illuminate the pavilion’s exterior.

Explaining the aim of the project, the producer said the goal was to help children recognize the hidden potential they possess and to create opportunities for them to discover their own abilities. The pavilion’s main target audience was Generation Alpha. While different generations have been labeled according to their birth periods, such as the baby boomers or the bubble generation, Generation Alpha refers to those born from 2010 onward, now up to around 16 years old.

Although Japan continues to face a declining birthrate, globally the population of Generation Alpha is estimated at about 2 billion. They are expected to become the main drivers of consumption in the near future. The enormous 70-meter-long pavilion was lit up with designs created by children, showcasing another defining trait of Generation Alpha: their lack of resistance to programming. Programming education became compulsory in elementary schools nationwide from fiscal 2020, and many children now approach digital creation with ease.

One participant said seeing something they made with their own hands capture someone’s attention and move their emotions, hearing comments like “That was amazing” or “That was great,” can have the power to change a person’s life. Growing up with computers and smartphones as part of their everyday environment, Generation Alpha has been immersed in digital tools from an early age.

According to overseas researchers who coined the term, Generation Alpha is a “generation of technological media immersion,” and by understanding them, it becomes possible to glimpse what lies ahead for society. To explore the reality of this generation, reporters visited schools, where classes began with students putting on headphones as foreign teachers appeared on their screens. In English lessons, students now enjoy one-on-one conversations with teachers in the Philippines through live online connections.

With computers and tablets now standard on a one-device-per-student basis, the use of online classes has expanded, and many students say they prefer interacting through screens rather than face-to-face. Some explained that it feels easier to ask questions online without worrying about burdening the other person, while others said they feel less nervous speaking through a screen.

To dig deeper into the mindset of Generation Alpha, Nikkei journalists surveyed more than 1,000 students at seven junior high schools nationwide, with TV Osaka also joining part of the coverage. When asked about issues they hope will improve in Japan and the world, students spoke about concerns ranging from Japan’s aging population and low birthrate to the need for self-reliance through saving and financial planning.

As reporters listened to their views on future challenges, health, and advanced technology, one word stood out: “Chappie.” The term refers to ChatGPT, an AI capable of holding natural, human-like conversations. Asked whether they had ever consulted AI about personal worries, 38% of students said they had.

For many junior high school students today, it is neither parents nor friends but AI that becomes a confidant. One student said that with friends, emotions can get in the way and lead to misunderstandings, but ChatGPT always listens, stays supportive, and is always there, making it feel like a reliable presence, even if not quite a best friend.

Trusting and feeling familiarity toward AI appears to be another characteristic of this generation. A Nikkei reporter who oversaw the coverage said there is no doubt that Generation Alpha will account for a large share of society, and that how their abilities are harnessed, and how older generations work together to build a society where they can thrive, will be crucial not only for Japan but for the future of the Japanese economy.

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS