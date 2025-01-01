News On Japan
Japan’s Longest-Named School to Suspend Classes in 2026 and Close

EHIME, Jan 14 (News On Japan) - Japan’s longest-named school, Kochi Prefecture Sukumo City Ehime Prefecture Minamiuwa District Ainan Town Shinozan Elementary and Junior High School Union–operated Shinozan Elementary and Junior High School, located in Ainan Town at the southernmost tip of Ehime Prefecture, has decided to suspend classes in the 2026 school year and close permanently in the 2027 school year.

The school was established as a joint operation between Kochi and Ehime prefectures because the Shino River, which flows beside the school building, marks the prefectural border, and residents on both sides historically maintained close ties. This arrangement allowed children from both prefectures to attend the same school.

At its peak, the combined elementary and junior high school enrollment reached around 300 students. However, ongoing depopulation and a declining birthrate have steadily reduced the number of new entrants. The school now has just nine students in total, with three in elementary school and six in junior high school.

With no prospect of enrollment recovering, local authorities have decided to place the school on hiatus in the 2026 school year before closing it altogether the following year.

Source: 産経ニュース

