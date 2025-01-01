News On Japan
Politics

Japan-South Korea Summit Wraps Up in Nara

NARA, Jan 14 (News On Japan) - A Japan–South Korea summit held in Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s home region of Nara concluded after a series of events that highlighted both countries’ strategic calculations and a deliberate display of goodwill.

On January 14th, Takaichi toured the UNESCO World Heritage site Horyu-ji temple with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, personally guiding him through local landmarks in her hometown to deepen personal ties. Greeting her guest, Takaichi said, "Welcome. I am delighted to have you here in my hometown of Nara," to which Lee responded, "Thank you very much. This warm welcome is more than I deserve." Takaichi also addressed Lee’s wife during the visit, saying she was pleased to finally meet her in person after seeing her often on television.

It was the first time Takaichi had hosted a foreign leader in her home region. The visit followed a request conveyed by Lee during talks held in South Korea in October last year, after which arrangements were quietly coordinated between the two governments.

The cordial atmosphere continued at a dinner reception held on the evening of January 13th. According to government officials, the menu featured agricultural products from Nara Prefecture combined with Korean culinary flavors, symbolizing cooperation between the two countries.

At a joint press conference following the summit, Takaichi said Japan and South Korea shared an understanding of the strategic importance of their bilateral relationship and confirmed that both countries should work together to play a role in maintaining regional stability. The leaders also reaffirmed the importance of Japan–South Korea ties and cooperation among Japan, South Korea, and the United States.

Lee, for his part, stressed the need for broader regional cooperation, saying that Japan, China, and South Korea should identify as much common ground as possible, maintain close communication, and work together.

With relations between Japan and China remaining strained, Takaichi appeared keen to underscore strong ties with South Korea. Attention is also focused on domestic politics, as Takaichi is scheduled later on January 14th to meet ruling party leaders, including Hirofumi Yoshimura of the Japan Innovation Party, to discuss the possibility of dissolving the House of Representatives.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Hokkaido to Ease Brown Bear Alerts

Hokkaido is set to relax the criteria for issuing its so-called “brown bear alert,” making it possible to release warnings even before human injuries occur, as the prefecture seeks to respond more flexibly to the early appearance of dangerous animals.

Blizzards and Extreme Cold Disrupt Transport Across Northern Japan

Rough winter weather continued across areas near Hokkaido on January 14th as a strong winter pressure pattern intensified, bringing severe conditions mainly to the Sea of Japan coast. Authorities are urging caution through the early hours of January 15th, warning of possible transport disruptions caused by whiteout blizzards and heavy snowdrifts in areas along the Sea of Japan.

Japan Welcomes New Generation of Adults

Ceremonies celebrating those turning 20 were held across Japan on January 12th, with events taking place nationwide to mark Coming of Age Day.

China Begins Restricting Rare Earth Exports to Japan, U.S. Paper Reports

The Wall Street Journal reported on January 8th, citing two Chinese exporters, that the Chinese government has started imposing limits on shipments of rare earths and related materials bound for Japan.

JAXA’s Oldest Astronaut Set for Long-Term Stay on ISS

Osamu Suwa, an astronaut with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), is set to undertake his first long-term stay aboard the International Space Station, becoming the eighth Japanese astronaut to do so.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Politics NEWS

Japan-South Korea Summit Wraps Up in Nara

A Japan–South Korea summit held in Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s home region of Nara concluded after a series of events that highlighted both countries’ strategic calculations and a deliberate display of goodwill.

Takaichi and Lee Perform Drum Session to BTS 'Dynamite' Following Summit

Prime Minister Takaichi held a surprise “drum session” with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung following their bilateral talks, adding an unexpected cultural touch to a day of high-level diplomacy.

Prime Minister Takaichi’s First Visit Home Since Taking Office

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrived in Nara on January 12th ahead of a Japan-South Korea summit scheduled for the following day, marking her first visit to her home region since taking office.

Concerns Deepen Over Prolonged Impact of Military Base Construction on Mageshima

Three years have passed since construction began on January 12th on a Japan Self-Defense Forces base on Mageshima, an uninhabited island off Tanegashima in Kagoshima Prefecture, as part of a plan to relocate U.S. carrier-based aircraft field carrier landing practice to the site, with the local community enjoying a construction-driven economic boost while growing concerns spread over the prolonged impact on daily life caused by significant delays to the project.

China Customs Delays Slow Japan's Food Exports by About Two Weeks

Delays have emerged in customs procedures for food and other products exported from Japan to China, with clearance in many cases taking around two weeks longer than usual, raising the possibility that the measures are a response to comments by Takaichi regarding a potential Taiwan contingency.

Japanese Communist Party Veteran Tetsuzo Fuwa Dies at 95

Tetsuzo Fuwa, former chairman of the Japanese Communist Party and a central figure in the party for decades, died on December 30, the party announced. He was 95.

Prime Minister Takaichi Moves Into Official Residence

Prime Minister Takaichi moved into the official residence next to the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday, relocating from the lawmakers’ housing complex in Akasaka, Tokyo, as the year-end and New Year holiday period begins.

U.S. Military Plans to Restart Solo Patrols in Okinawa

The U.S. military is expected to resume solo patrols outside its bases as early as the end of the year, with both the Japanese and U.S. governments confirming the policy shift following a temporary suspension triggered by the wrongful detention of a civilian man.