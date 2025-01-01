Japan-South Korea Summit Wraps Up in Nara

NARA, Jan 14 (News On Japan) - A Japan–South Korea summit held in Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s home region of Nara concluded after a series of events that highlighted both countries’ strategic calculations and a deliberate display of goodwill.

On January 14th, Takaichi toured the UNESCO World Heritage site Horyu-ji temple with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, personally guiding him through local landmarks in her hometown to deepen personal ties. Greeting her guest, Takaichi said, "Welcome. I am delighted to have you here in my hometown of Nara," to which Lee responded, "Thank you very much. This warm welcome is more than I deserve." Takaichi also addressed Lee’s wife during the visit, saying she was pleased to finally meet her in person after seeing her often on television.

It was the first time Takaichi had hosted a foreign leader in her home region. The visit followed a request conveyed by Lee during talks held in South Korea in October last year, after which arrangements were quietly coordinated between the two governments.

The cordial atmosphere continued at a dinner reception held on the evening of January 13th. According to government officials, the menu featured agricultural products from Nara Prefecture combined with Korean culinary flavors, symbolizing cooperation between the two countries.

At a joint press conference following the summit, Takaichi said Japan and South Korea shared an understanding of the strategic importance of their bilateral relationship and confirmed that both countries should work together to play a role in maintaining regional stability. The leaders also reaffirmed the importance of Japan–South Korea ties and cooperation among Japan, South Korea, and the United States.

Lee, for his part, stressed the need for broader regional cooperation, saying that Japan, China, and South Korea should identify as much common ground as possible, maintain close communication, and work together.

With relations between Japan and China remaining strained, Takaichi appeared keen to underscore strong ties with South Korea. Attention is also focused on domestic politics, as Takaichi is scheduled later on January 14th to meet ruling party leaders, including Hirofumi Yoshimura of the Japan Innovation Party, to discuss the possibility of dissolving the House of Representatives.

