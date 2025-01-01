News On Japan
Wild Boars Stun Late-Night Driver

Toyama, Jan 15 (News On Japan) - A group of wild animals startled a driver on a mountain road in Toyama Prefecture, highlighting the risks of unexpected wildlife encounters on rural routes.

The incident occurred after a vehicle emerged from a tunnel, where five wild boar suddenly appeared in front of the driver. According to the witness, it was the first time seeing an entire family of wild boar clustered so closely together, describing the moment as a shocking sight.

Startled by the approaching car, the boar—apparently resting on the snow—suddenly dashed onto the roadway and began running together. The witness suggested the animals may have let their guard down because the mountain road is usually deserted.

After running along the road for about 30 seconds, the five wild boar disappeared into the roadside forest.

A similar unexpected encounter was reported late at night in Nagaisumi Town, Shizuoka Prefecture, where something suddenly crossed in front of a moving vehicle.

The animals turned out to be deer. After one deer crossed the road, several more followed in quick succession, bringing the total to four.

The driver said a collision would have been unavoidable at normal speed, but slowing down prevented an accident. No injuries or damage were reported in either incident.

Source: FNN

