Russian Strategic Bomber Flies Over Sea of Japan for More Than 11 Hours

MOSCOW, Jan 22 (News On Japan) - Russia’s Defense Ministry said a long-range strategic bomber capable of carrying nuclear weapons flew over international waters in the Sea of Japan, in what appears to be a move aimed at pressuring Japan.

The ministry released footage on January 21st showing a Tupolev Tu-95MS strategic bomber flying for more than 11 hours over the Sea of Japan, escorted by fighter aircraft including Sukhoi Su-35 jets.

Russia also claimed its bomber crews regularly conduct flights over international waters above areas such as the Arctic Ocean, the North Atlantic and the Pacific, insisting that the operations are carried out in accordance with international rules.

By flying a nuclear-capable strategic bomber near Japan, Russia is believed to be signaling its military presence and attempting to deter Japan through a show of force.

Source: TBS