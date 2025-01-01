News On Japan
Politics

Russian Strategic Bomber Flies Over Sea of Japan for More Than 11 Hours

MOSCOW, Jan 22 (News On Japan) - Russia’s Defense Ministry said a long-range strategic bomber capable of carrying nuclear weapons flew over international waters in the Sea of Japan, in what appears to be a move aimed at pressuring Japan.

The ministry released footage on January 21st showing a Tupolev Tu-95MS strategic bomber flying for more than 11 hours over the Sea of Japan, escorted by fighter aircraft including Sukhoi Su-35 jets.

Russia also claimed its bomber crews regularly conduct flights over international waters above areas such as the Arctic Ocean, the North Atlantic and the Pacific, insisting that the operations are carried out in accordance with international rules.

By flying a nuclear-capable strategic bomber near Japan, Russia is believed to be signaling its military presence and attempting to deter Japan through a show of force.

Source: TBS

POPULAR NEWS

Heavy Snow Continues Along Sea of Japan Coast

Heavy snow continued mainly along the Sea of Japan coast on January 22nd under a strong winter pressure pattern, with some low-lying areas also expected to see significant accumulation, prompting warnings over potential disruptions to transportation.

Abe Shooter Gets Life Sentence

Tetsuya Yamagami, 45, who was charged with murder and other crimes over the shooting death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, was sentenced to life in prison on January 21st in a lay judge trial at the Nara District Court, in line with prosecutors’ request after proceedings that spanned 15 hearings since October 2025. Yamagami showed no change in expression as the life sentence was handed down.

Inbound Tourists to Japan Top 40 Million for First Time

Japan welcomed more than 40 million foreign visitors in 2025 for the first time, setting a new annual record, even as arrivals from China fell sharply in December.

Straw Serpent Bites Heads in Kyoto

A traditional New Year event known as “Jaduna” was held in Miyazu, Kyoto Prefecture, with local residents praying for a year of good health and protection from illness.

Japan Heads for Snap Election

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced on Monday that she will dissolve the House of Representatives on January 23rd, the opening day of the regular Diet session, and hold a snap general election with voting set for February 8th.

MORE Politics NEWS

Former Prime Minister Suga Set to Retire

Former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has decided not to run in the next House of Representatives election and intends to retire at the end of his current term, with a formal announcement expected on January 17th.

Japan's Main Opposition CDP and Komeito Agree to Form New Party

Prime Minister Sanae Takaiichi formally informed senior ruling-party officials on the evening of January 15th of her intention to dissolve the lower house, pushing Japan decisively into full election mode, only for political dynamics to shift again the following day when the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito announced they had agreed to form a new political party.

Japan-South Korea Summit Wraps Up in Nara

A Japan–South Korea summit held in Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s home region of Nara concluded after a series of events that highlighted both countries’ strategic calculations and a deliberate display of goodwill.

Takaichi and Lee Perform Drum Session to BTS 'Dynamite' Following Summit

Prime Minister Takaichi held a surprise “drum session” with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung following their bilateral talks, adding an unexpected cultural touch to a day of high-level diplomacy.

Prime Minister Takaichi’s First Visit Home Since Taking Office

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrived in Nara on January 12th ahead of a Japan-South Korea summit scheduled for the following day, marking her first visit to her home region since taking office.

Concerns Deepen Over Prolonged Impact of Military Base Construction on Mageshima

Three years have passed since construction began on January 12th on a Japan Self-Defense Forces base on Mageshima, an uninhabited island off Tanegashima in Kagoshima Prefecture, as part of a plan to relocate U.S. carrier-based aircraft field carrier landing practice to the site, with the local community enjoying a construction-driven economic boost while growing concerns spread over the prolonged impact on daily life caused by significant delays to the project.

China Customs Delays Slow Japan's Food Exports by About Two Weeks

Delays have emerged in customs procedures for food and other products exported from Japan to China, with clearance in many cases taking around two weeks longer than usual, raising the possibility that the measures are a response to comments by Takaichi regarding a potential Taiwan contingency.