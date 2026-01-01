Heavy Snow Hits Northern Kansai

HYOGO, Jan 22 (News On Japan) - Northern parts of the Kansai region have been hit by heavy snowfall under what meteorologists are calling the strongest cold wave of the season, prompting warnings after rapid accumulation was recorded in parts of Shiga Prefecture.

The intense cold air mass, with temperatures at around 1,500 meters altitude dropping to minus 12 degrees Celsius or lower, moved into the region and has brought widespread snow since January 21st, with impacts reported across Hyogo Prefecture.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve had this much snow, and walking is tough… my legs already hurt,” a resident of Toyooka said.

Tourists visiting Kinosaki Onsen also described the bitter cold, with one visitor saying, “It’s extremely cold,” while explaining they were walking in traditional wooden geta sandals barefoot.

The Hikone Local Meteorological Observatory issued weather information related to heavy snow, reporting “significant snowfall” in Hikone City, Shiga Prefecture, where 25 centimeters accumulated in just six hours up to 4 a.m.

The heavy snow is expected to continue through the evening of January 22nd.

Source: KTV NEWS