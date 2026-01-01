News On Japan
Travel

Sapporo Snow Festival Opens With More Than 200 Sculptures

SAPPORO, Feb 05 (News On Japan) - Hokkaido’s signature winter event, the Sapporo Snow Festival, opened on February 4th across three venues in Sapporo, including Odori Park in the city’s central district, featuring more than 200 large-scale snow and ice sculptures that will be on display through February 11th as the festival marks its 76th edition.

The festival, a long-standing symbol of winter in Hokkaido, began on February 4th and quickly drew large crowds, with visitors gathering from early in the day to view the sculptures.

Among the highlights are a giant snow sculpture inspired by Myaku-Myaku, the official character of the Osaka-Kansai Expo, as well as a roughly 15-meter-tall reproduction of Aizuwakamatsu’s Tsuruga Castle, both attracting strong attention from visitors.

At the main Odori venue, a total of 136 sculptures, including massive snow works and creations made by local residents, have been installed, with an opening ceremony held shortly after 10 a.m. that was followed by a steady flow of tourists.

A visitor from Kobe said the sculptures were beautiful and moving, adding that it was clear how much effort had gone into building them in the snow, while another from Hyogo praised the level of detail, and a visitor from Tokyo said seeing the sculptures in person was far more impressive than watching them on television.

The Sapporo Snow Festival also features projection mapping displays after dark and is being held at the Odori, Tsudome, and Susukino venues through February 11th.

Source: Kyodo

3D Images Reveal How Tsunami Fires Spread

High-resolution 3D images created from aerial photographs taken after the Great East Japan Earthquake have revealed how large-scale fires spread in the aftermath of the tsunami, showing that in Yamada Town, Iwate Prefecture, debris left behind by the waves covered wide areas of the town and rendered roads ineffective as natural firebreaks, allowing flames to expand unchecked.

Fake Social Media Videos Target Osaka Mosque

During the election period, the spread of videos containing false information has emerged as a growing problem, with an Islamic religious facility in Osaka becoming the target of misleading footage that circulated widely online, prompting confusion and concern among those involved.

Chinese New Year Travelers Skip Japan

China’s major holiday period, the Lunar New Year, is set to begin soon, with a record 9.5 billion passenger journeys forecast nationwide this year, but an unexpected shift has emerged as travel to Japan, which typically ranks among the top overseas destinations during the holiday, has dropped out of the rankings entirely.

Mito Residents Report Moldy Smell in Tap Water as River Levels Fall

A dry weather advisory has been in effect in central Tokyo for 14 consecutive days, and as of February 2nd, no significant rainfall had fallen for a full month since January 2nd.

Oigawa Railway Bets on Thomas and Percy

Oigawa Railway, where around half of its entire line has remained out of service for more than three years due to typhoon damage, is pressing ahead with a long and difficult recovery plan toward full reopening in the spring of 2029, as its president—known as a “local railway revival specialist”—makes a painful but strategic decision to prioritize commercially viable steam locomotives while keeping a small margin for dreams.

Kyoto’s Takase River Restoration Completed After 15 Years

Once a thriving canal, Kyoto’s Takase River, which flows through the Kiyamachi entertainment district in central Kyoto, has completed a long-running restoration project after 15 years, reviving a waterway that prospered during the Edo period as a key link between the city center and Fushimi.

Heavy Snow Buries Northern Japan, SDF Support Continues

Record-breaking snowfall has blanketed the Sea of Japan coast in northern and eastern Japan, with the Self-Defense Forces continuing snow-removal operations in Aomori Prefecture on February 3rd after being dispatched for disaster relief.

Sapporo Snow Festival Completes Massive Star Wars Sculpture

The Sapporo Snow Festival is set to open on February 4, with final preparations completed despite record-breaking snowfall in the city.

Fukuroda Falls Freeze Over

A sharp cold snap continued across the Kanto region on the morning, with more than 80% of Fukuroda Falls in Daigo, Ibaraki Prefecture, freezing over and creating an otherworldly winter scene.

Nagatoro Offers Winter Kotatsu Boat Rides

Nagatoro in Saitama Prefecture, widely known for its dynamic river rafting experiences, offers a very different way to enjoy the area during winter, allowing visitors to take in the dramatic Iwadatami rock formations while staying warm aboard so-called “kotatsu boats.”

ANA Plans 30% Expansion of International Flights

ANA Holdings said it plans to expand its international flight operations by 30% by fiscal 2030 compared with current levels, with a particular focus on strengthening routes from Narita Airport after 2029, when runway extensions and new construction are scheduled to be completed.