Sapporo Snow Festival Opens With More Than 200 Sculptures

SAPPORO, Feb 05 (News On Japan) - Hokkaido’s signature winter event, the Sapporo Snow Festival, opened on February 4th across three venues in Sapporo, including Odori Park in the city’s central district, featuring more than 200 large-scale snow and ice sculptures that will be on display through February 11th as the festival marks its 76th edition.

The festival, a long-standing symbol of winter in Hokkaido, began on February 4th and quickly drew large crowds, with visitors gathering from early in the day to view the sculptures.

Among the highlights are a giant snow sculpture inspired by Myaku-Myaku, the official character of the Osaka-Kansai Expo, as well as a roughly 15-meter-tall reproduction of Aizuwakamatsu’s Tsuruga Castle, both attracting strong attention from visitors.

At the main Odori venue, a total of 136 sculptures, including massive snow works and creations made by local residents, have been installed, with an opening ceremony held shortly after 10 a.m. that was followed by a steady flow of tourists.

A visitor from Kobe said the sculptures were beautiful and moving, adding that it was clear how much effort had gone into building them in the snow, while another from Hyogo praised the level of detail, and a visitor from Tokyo said seeing the sculptures in person was far more impressive than watching them on television.

The Sapporo Snow Festival also features projection mapping displays after dark and is being held at the Odori, Tsudome, and Susukino venues through February 11th.

