Immigration Debate Takes Center Stage in Japan's Lower House Election

TOKYO, Feb 07 (News On Japan) - With three days remaining until voting and ballot counting in the Lower House election, Saitama’s 2nd district centered on Kawaguchi City has drawn national attention as a frontline in Japan’s foreign resident policy debate, where multiple candidates are calling for stricter controls.

Kawaguchi has a population of roughly 608,000, of whom 53,790 are foreign residents, accounting for about 9% of the total and making it the second-highest proportion among municipalities nationwide. A notable recent trend in the city has been a decline in Japanese residents alongside a rise in foreign residents.

Around Nishi-Kawaguchi Station, an area often referred to as a Chinatown, signs prohibiting bicycle parking are posted in Chinese, English, and Vietnamese, reflecting the district’s growing diversity.

In the Kawaguchi mayoral election held on February 1st, two of the six candidates who ran on platforms opposing the acceptance of more foreign residents together secured roughly 20% of the vote.

In the current Lower House race for Saitama’s 2nd district, four candidates from the Liberal Democratic Party, Nippon Ishin (Japan Innovation Party), the Democratic Party for the People, and Sanseito are competing. A comparison of party pledges shows all are calling for stricter foreign resident policies and stronger regulations.

Running from Sanseito, which gained momentum in the 2025 Upper House election, is first-time candidate Sugano Shizuka, 37, who opposes what she describes as excessive acceptance of foreign residents. Sugano, a former elementary school teacher, resigned mid-term from the Kawaguchi city assembly to seek a seat in national politics. Sugano said: "I oppose the mass and excessive acceptance of immigrants. If we don’t put the brakes on this, Japan will continue to lose its balance." She added that accepting too many foreign residents without sufficient support systems has led to friction with local communities, noting she received numerous consultations about such issues during her time as a city council member. Sugano also argued that misinformation circulating online has damaged Kawaguchi’s image and called for tighter regulation of false information.

From Nippon Ishin, incumbent Takahashi Hideaki, 62, is seeking a third term. Takahashi said: "The issue of foreign residents has entered a new stage." Although Ishin forms a coalition with the LDP, Takahashi lost to the LDP candidate in the previous Lower House election and returned to the Diet through proportional representation. He said that while Japan’s rapid population decline may require some reliance on foreign labor, "we cannot simply let people in indiscriminately." Takahashi also criticized what he described as the LDP’s cautious stance, arguing that economic groups favor bringing in more foreign workers and that Ishin would pursue reforms in areas where the LDP has been reluctant to act.

The LDP has fielded veteran lawmaker Shindo Yoshitaka, 68, who has been elected nine times. Shindo, who heads the party’s foreign resident policy headquarters, said the issue should not be left solely to local governments and that the national government must take responsibility. Shindo said: "Illegal activities must be dealt with strictly. At the same time, we must update our foreign resident system to match today’s society. We have made such proposals to Prime Minister Takaichi as the LDP." Preparations are also underway in Kawaguchi to establish a one-stop center where national and local authorities will work together to address foreign resident issues. Shindo said residents have expressed strong expectations for the center, citing concerns over disturbances in daily life and feelings of unease, and said the center would serve as the primary point of response.

From the Democratic Party for the People, Hosoya Hayato, 36, the youngest candidate in the race, is also running. Drawing on experience at the Foreign Ministry and a trading company, Hosoya is campaigning on diplomacy and security policy. Hosoya said: "Kawaguchi is a hot-button issue, so we must respect local norms and ensure foreign residents follow the rules." On coexistence with foreign residents, he stressed the need to deepen understanding of Japan’s rules. Hosoya said: "I draw a clear line from xenophobic thinking. This is not about simply driving foreign residents out. They must follow the rules, and to do so they need to understand them. Perhaps our efforts to help them understand those rules have not been sufficient."