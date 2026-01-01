Sony’s Bold Move to Sell TV Business

TOKYO, Feb 12 (News On Japan) - Sony is considering spinning off its television business, long symbolized by its BRAVIA brand, in a move that could mark a decisive step away from consumer electronics and toward a new identity centered on entertainment and intellectual property.

Under a proposed arrangement, Sony would establish a joint venture with China’s TCL Electronics Holdings and transfer its television operations into the new company, with TCL holding a 51% stake and Sony 49%, effectively placing management control with TCL while allowing Sony to retain brand and technology involvement. The move comes as Sony’s domestic TV market share fell to 8.4% in 2025, reflecting intensifying competition and the shrinking profitability of hardware manufacturing.

Once a defining product for the Japanese electronics industry, Sony’s television business traces its global success to the launch of its Trinitron color TVs in 1968. Despite that legacy, the broader TV market has become increasingly difficult for Japanese manufacturers, with lower-priced models dominated by overseas competitors and the premium segment too small to sustain growth. Sony’s TV sales for the fiscal year ended March 2025 fell 9.6% from a year earlier to 564.1 billion yen, underscoring the structural challenges facing the division.

Industry observers say the planned spin-off should not be seen simply as a defeat in competition but rather as a strategic decision to reduce risk and reallocate resources. While production and operational management would be handed to TCL, Sony intends to continue licensing its brand and image-processing technologies, enabling it to focus more heavily on higher-margin businesses.

Sony Group has in recent years positioned games, film, music and anime as its core growth engines, built around the monetization of intellectual property. By fiscal 2025, entertainment-related businesses accounted for roughly two-thirds of the group’s overall performance, nearly double their share from a decade earlier. The shift reflects a deliberate transformation into an entertainment-driven company rather than a traditional electronics manufacturer.

The future of Sony’s next major pillar will depend largely on how it balances its entertainment businesses with semiconductor operations and gaming. The PlayStation platform remains central, but questions persist about the long-term growth of console gaming amid the rise of smartphone games and evolving consumer habits.

Past examples suggest the TV spin-off model can succeed. Toshiba’s REGZA brand, sold to China’s Hisense in 2018, rebounded after restructuring and now holds about 26% of Japan’s liquid crystal TV market, according to BCN data. By combining advanced image-processing technology with lower-cost manufacturing, the brand regained competitiveness through improved cost performance.

A similar outcome is possible for Sony’s television brand if the partnership with TCL leads to better cost efficiency without sacrificing quality. The BRAVIA name will continue to be used, meaning Sony’s brand presence in living rooms is unlikely to disappear entirely.

For decades, television sets served as the centerpiece of brand identity in Japanese households, with logos from Sony and other domestic makers symbolizing prestige and technological leadership. As consumers increasingly prioritize price and performance over brand loyalty, however, the competitive landscape has shifted. Even so, a successful restructuring could allow Sony’s television heritage to endure in a new form while the company accelerates its transformation into a global entertainment powerhouse.

