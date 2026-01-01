News On Japan
Inbound Tourism Shifts as Repeat Visitors Seek Everyday Japan

TOKYO, Feb 24 (News On Japan) - A shift appears to be underway in inbound tourism, with Chinese visitor numbers declining while arrivals from Southeast Asia—particularly Thailand—are rising and repeat travelers increasingly seeking experiences rooted in everyday Japanese life.

An unexpected shopping hotspot for Thai tourists is Takeya, a long-established discount store founded in 1947 and nicknamed the “Purple Building,” where Thai visitors account for roughly 20 percent of customers. During reporting at the store on February 23rd, many Thai tourists said they were buying Japanese sunscreen, citing the strong sunlight in Thailand and the wide range of products suited to different skin types. Furikake rice seasoning is also popular, as Thai consumers often eat Thai rice and use the seasoning as a side dish. One product trending on Thai social media is “Furikakeru Zakuzaku Wakame Edible Chili Oil Flavor.” According to a Thai interpreter, the dry, fluffy texture of Thai rice pairs well with softer, moist-style furikake such as salmon or mentaiko varieties, which have gained popularity among Thai visitors.

As the number of tourists from Southeast Asia increases, repeat visits are also on the rise. In Dentsu’s Japan Brand Survey 2025, which covered 12,400 respondents across 20 countries and regions, Japan ranked first as the country people most want to visit again for tourism, leading second-place South Korea by more than 30 points. Among experiences popular from the second visit onward are Japanese cuisine, seasonal experiences, traditional cultural activities, and shopping at convenience stores. A Singaporean man visiting Japan for the fourth time said that while soccer and basketball are popular in Singapore, he hoped to watch a baseball game at Tokyo Dome. A visitor from the Philippines on his tenth trip to Japan said he had become fond of hot springs and wanted to tour public baths. The trend suggests a growing number of travelers want not only to see Japanese culture but also to experience daily life in Japan.

Harold George Meij noted that hot springs are a uniquely Japanese cultural feature that also allow visitors to enjoy regional cuisine made from local ingredients, take photographs, and experience mountains and the sea, calling hot springs a place where everything is “concentrated.” Mai Demizu added that many Asian cultures have bathing traditions, making them particularly compatible with Japan’s hot spring culture.

Meanwhile, not only Southeast Asian visitors but also Russian arrivals are increasing. The number of Russian visitors to Japan reached a record 194,900 in 2025, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization. Artyom, a Russian-born manager at the Russian restaurant Cafe RUSSIA in Tokyo’s Kichijoji district, said more Russians may be visiting Japan during cherry blossom season, which is not widely available in Russia. Japanese anime such as Demon Slayer and Naruto, which are broadcast on Russian television, are also highly popular.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, visa procedures for Russians in Europe have become stricter. In contrast, Japan offers free visa applications that can be processed in as little as four days, a factor believed to be contributing to the increase in Russian visitors. At the Japanese Embassy in Moscow, long lines of applicants have been forming daily, and a new visa center was opened on February 12th to handle the surge in demand.

Source: TBS

Inbound Tourism Shifts as Repeat Visitors Seek Everyday Japan

