Kyoto Proposes Two-Tier Bus Pricing

KYOTO, Feb 26 (News On Japan) - Kyoto City on February 25th unveiled a draft plan for a “citizen-priority pricing” system for municipal buses, under which fares for residents would be lowered while non-residents, including tourists, would pay higher rates, as officials seek to balance overtourism with daily life for locals.

Mayor Koji Matsui disclosed the “base proposal” for the new fare structure, which the city aims to introduce from the next fiscal year after next. In recent years, Kyoto has faced growing problems linked to a surge in inbound visitors, with some bus routes—vital for residents’ daily transportation—becoming so crowded that locals have been unable to board, while traffic congestion has also increased.

To address the issue, the city is considering setting different fares for “citizens” and “non-citizens,” including tourists. Under the proposal presented on February 25th, the current flat fare of 230 yen would be reduced by 30 yen to 200 yen for residents, while fares for non-residents would rise to between roughly 350 yen and 400 yen.

Matsui said the additional burden on non-residents would fall within an acceptable range in order to support sustainable urban development in Kyoto and help strike a balance between tourism and residents’ daily lives.

If introduced, the system would be the first of its kind for a public bus service in Japan, with Kyoto City planning to continue discussions as it works toward implementation during the next fiscal year after next.

Source: YOMIURI