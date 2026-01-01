Japan Among 40 Nations Urging Iran to Reopen Strait of Hormuz

TOKYO, Apr 03 (News On Japan) - A coalition of more than 40 countries, including the United Kingdom and Japan, issued a joint statement regarding the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has effectively blocked, calling for the restoration of stable maritime operations along one of the world’s most critical oil shipping routes.

An online meeting involving over 40 nations—including France and Italy—was held on April 2nd, after which British Foreign Secretary David Cooper announced a coordinated statement emphasizing the need to ensure safe and uninterrupted passage through the strait.

The statement called for stronger international diplomatic pressure, including efforts through the United Nations, urging Iran to allow vessels to pass without obstruction and to fully reject the imposition of transit fees on ships attempting to navigate the strait.

Amid these developments, Iranian media reported that Iran’s deputy foreign minister said Iran and Oman are working to establish a framework to monitor vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. The official stressed that the initiative is intended to ensure safety, not to restrict navigation.

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking on April 2nd, addressed calls from some quarters to reopen the strait through the use of force, stating, "Such proposals are unrealistic and not an option we support."

Macron also responded to remarks made by U.S. President Donald Trump, who had suggested in a speech that countries importing oil should be responsible for securing the strait, emphasizing the need to achieve a ceasefire as quickly as possible and to pursue a diplomatic resolution.

He further criticized Trump, saying that "he should not make contradictory statements every day."

Source: TBS