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Tourists Pick Strawberries with Pets

HYOGO, Apr 08 (News On Japan) - A tourist farm in Yabu City, Hyogo Prefecture, is attracting growing numbers of visitors by offering the rare experience of strawberry picking together with pets.

At Uchiyama Ichigo no Kuni in Yabu, around 16,000 strawberry plants are cultivated, with the fruit positioned at a height of about one meter to make picking easy for both adults and children. The facility also features a dedicated greenhouse where pets are allowed, and dogs were seen happily eating freshly picked strawberries gathered by their owners.

Visitors commented, "They eat a lot," and "You don’t usually see something like this—it’s great."

The farm grows the Akihime variety, known for its low acidity and large fruit. Although growth this year has been about a week slower than usual, the strawberries have developed a rich sweetness.

The facility operates on a reservation-only basis, with strawberry picking available through the end of May.

Source: YOMIURI

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