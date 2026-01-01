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SoftBank Raises Monthly Fees by Up to 550 Yen as Costs Surge

TOKYO, Apr 10 (News On Japan) - SoftBank said it will effectively raise monthly mobile fees by up to 550 yen, following similar moves by NTT Docomo and KDDI, meaning all three major carriers in Japan have now implemented price increases.

SoftBank executive vice president Hiroyuki Terao said the decision came at a critical point for maintaining service quality, stating, "We have reached a point where it would become difficult to maintain the current network quality, and so we are asking for a revision of our pricing."

Under the new pricing, the company’s unlimited data plan, currently priced at 7,425 yen per month, will rise to 7,975 yen starting in July.

Alongside the increase, SoftBank will introduce additional services, including free satellite-based connectivity that enables communication even in areas without coverage, as well as a benefit allowing users to access mobile data overseas for up to five days per month at no extra cost.

The company cited rising material and labor costs as the main reasons behind the increase, while Rakuten remains the only major carrier continuing a strategy of maintaining current pricing levels.

Source: TBS

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