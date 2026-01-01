News On Japan
Travel

Japan Moves to Cut 10-Year Passport Fees to Around 9,000 Yen

TOKYO, Apr 10 (News On Japan) - A bill to reduce passport application fees is expected to pass the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, paving the way for lower costs for travelers.

Deliberations on the proposed amendment to the Passport Act are nearing completion in the committee, after which a vote will be held, with approval seen as likely.

Under the current system, passports for individuals aged 18 and older are issued with a 10-year validity period at a cost of around 16,000 yen, but the government plans to lower the fee to approximately 9,000 yen.

The validity period will be unified at 10 years, with the existing option for five-year passports set to be abolished.

Meanwhile, passports for those under 18 will retain a five-year validity period, with fees to be standardized at around 4,500 yen.

If the amendment is enacted during the current Diet session, the new fee structure is expected to take effect from July 1st.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Deep Purple Pays Courtesy Visit to Japanese Prime Minister

Members of the globally renowned hard rock band Deep Purple paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on April 10th during their visit to Japan.

Doubling Of Heavy Oil Costs Hits Tea Production

Heavy oil prices have doubled over the past six months, placing mounting pressure on Japan’s green tea producers and transport sectors as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced on April 10th that the government will release an additional 20 days’ worth of national oil reserves in an effort to ease supply bottlenecks.

Tighter Visa Rules Raise Fears for Curry Restaurants Across Japan

Japan tightened its "Business Manager" visa requirements in October 2025, prompting growing concern among foreign restaurant owners who fear the changes could force them out of business.

Mass Protest Outside National Diet Demands End to War

A citizens’ group advocating the preservation of Japan’s pacifist constitution held a large-scale rally in front of the National Diet on April 8th, drawing approximately 30,000 participants according to organizers, while similar events and street demonstrations were held across the country.

Japan Soccer Team Chooses Nashville as World Cup Base Camp

A modern training facility equipped with two natural grass pitches sits about a 25-minute drive from downtown Nashville, Tennessee, where Japan’s national soccer team will establish its base camp for the World Cup set to kick off in June across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Japan Moves to Cut 10-Year Passport Fees to Around 9,000 Yen

A bill to reduce passport application fees is expected to pass the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, paving the way for lower costs for travelers.

Tokyo DisneySea Unveils 25th Anniversary Event

Tokyo DisneySea in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, was unveiled to the media on April 8th ahead of its 25th anniversary event “Sparkling Jubilee,” with the park transformed under a unified theme color for the first time in its anniversary celebrations.

Luxury Dining Train Returns for the First Time in 100 Years

Nankai Electric Railway will begin operating a new sightseeing train connecting Namba and Koyasan on April 24th, with the full details unveiled to the media on April 9th.

Tourists Pick Strawberries with Pets

A tourist farm in Yabu City, Hyogo Prefecture, is attracting growing numbers of visitors by offering the rare experience of strawberry picking together with pets.

Inside Japan’s Snowiest Hot Spring and Historic Mixed Bath

Deep winter conditions persist into April at Sukayu Onsen in Aomori Prefecture, with 8-meter snow walls still standing, while the facility’s main attraction, the expansive wooden bathhouse known as the "Hiba Sennin-buro," a rare mixed-gender bathing area, continues to draw visitors.

Polish Man Falls on Mount Fuji During Off-Season Climb

A 31-year-old Polish man was rescued by helicopter after falling near the New Seventh Station of Mount Fuji at around 11 a.m. on April 6th during an off-season solo climb, after calling emergency services to report that he believed he had broken his leg.

Kyoto Bank Launches Trial Luggage Storage Service

A trial luggage storage service has begun at a bank in Kyoto, as part of efforts to address the growing number of tourists visiting the city.

Japan’s Iconic Castles Come Alive With Peak Cherry Blossoms

Cherry blossom season is in full swing across Japan, with live reports highlighting some of the country’s most scenic locations where historic castles and blooming sakura can be enjoyed together.