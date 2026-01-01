Japan Moves to Cut 10-Year Passport Fees to Around 9,000 Yen

TOKYO, Apr 10 (News On Japan) - A bill to reduce passport application fees is expected to pass the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, paving the way for lower costs for travelers.

Deliberations on the proposed amendment to the Passport Act are nearing completion in the committee, after which a vote will be held, with approval seen as likely.

Under the current system, passports for individuals aged 18 and older are issued with a 10-year validity period at a cost of around 16,000 yen, but the government plans to lower the fee to approximately 9,000 yen.

The validity period will be unified at 10 years, with the existing option for five-year passports set to be abolished.

Meanwhile, passports for those under 18 will retain a five-year validity period, with fees to be standardized at around 4,500 yen.

If the amendment is enacted during the current Diet session, the new fee structure is expected to take effect from July 1st.

Source: FNN