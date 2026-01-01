Honda Unveils New Compact EV With Simulated Engine Sound

TOKYO, Apr 10 (News On Japan) - Honda announced it will launch a new compact electric vehicle designed to appeal to dedicated car enthusiasts, with sales set to begin in late May.

The company revealed its new small EV, the "Super-ONE," highlighting efforts to deliver both performance and driving enjoyment in an electric format. By utilizing the chassis framework of a kei car, Honda was able to reduce the vehicle’s weight and improve acceleration performance.

The model offers five driving modes, including a high-output "Boost Mode" that features a simulated engine sound played through the car’s internal speakers, creating a more engaging driving experience for users.

The primary target demographic is men in their 50s, according to the company. Honda also plans to expand sales overseas, including in markets such as the United Kingdom and Australia.

Source: テレ東BIZ