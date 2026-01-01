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Hidden Kyoto Village Reaches Peak Cherry Bloom

KYOTO, Apr 11 (News On Japan) - Tucked away in the mountains of Kyoto’s Kita Ward, northwest of Kinkakuji, Haradani-en Garden was in full bloom on April 7th, offering a rare glimpse into one of the city’s lesser-known cherry blossom destinations.

Often referred to as a "hidden village of flowers" due to its difficult access, Haradani-en has quietly built a reputation among those in the know as a remarkable sakura viewing spot. The garden traces its origins back to around 1958, when the grandfather of the current owner, Koji Murase, began cultivating the land, planting cherry trees and autumn foliage. Over three generations, the family has carefully expanded the site into a vibrant landscape now home to around 400 cherry trees across 20 varieties, along with roughly 1,000 seasonal flowering plants.

Typically, Yoshino cherry trees and single-petaled weeping varieties begin blooming in late March, followed by the peak of double-flowered weeping cherry blossoms in early April. By mid-April, late-blooming varieties such as botan sakura reach full bloom. On April 7th, when this report was conducted, the double-flowered red weeping cherry trees were at their peak, filling the garden with cascading layers of pink.

Murase places great importance on creating a garden that stands apart from traditional temple and shrine landscapes. This philosophy is reflected in the rich diversity of plant life throughout the grounds. A vivid palette of red, white, yellow, and purple flowers spreads across the garden floor, harmonizing with the soft pink of the cherry blossoms to create a uniquely colorful scene.

Despite a forecast of rain on the day of the visit, stepping into the garden revealed a completely different world filled with flowers in every direction. Even for a reporter accustomed to covering cherry blossoms across Japan, the sight was breathtaking.

Filming took place during a limited window in the early morning while watching the shifting skies, and it is hoped that the footage captured conveys even a fraction of the beauty experienced on site.

Source: TBS

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