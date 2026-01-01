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SoftBank Launches New Satellite-Linked Mobile Service

TOKYO, Apr 11 (News On Japan) - SoftBank has launched a new service enabling smartphones to connect directly to SpaceX’s Starlink satellites, aiming to ensure reliable communication even during disasters.

As long as there is a clear view of the sky, users will be able to access communication services even in previously unreachable areas such as mountainous regions.

Hiroyuki Terao, executive vice president at SoftBank: "There are many situations where customers may be affected by disasters and need to make various forms of contact, such as when they are injured. Satellite-based communication can support those needs."

In this field, KDDI has already been providing similar services since 2025, while NTT Docomo is scheduled to begin its offering on April 27th.

SoftBank also plans to make apps operated by its group companies—including LINE, Yahoo, and PayPay—accessible via Starlink communication even for users on other carriers, aiming to create an environment where people can stay connected anytime and anywhere, including during emergencies.

Source: FNN

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