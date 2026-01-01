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Osaka Ranks Third Among Popular Domestic Destinations

OSAKA, Apr 11 (News On Japan) - The number of people in Japan planning overnight domestic trips during the Golden Week holidays is expected to rise 1.7% from the previous year to 23.9 million, according to estimates by JTB, as higher prices drive growing demand for shorter trips closer to home.

Against this backdrop, Rakuten Travel released its latest ranking of popular domestic destinations, with Tokyo taking the top spot, followed by Hokkaido, while Osaka ranked third among travelers, particularly from the Kansai region.

Looking at accommodation trends, three key buzzwords are gaining traction: all-inclusive, glamping, and pet-friendly stays.

Reservations for all-inclusive plans, which allow guests to enjoy meals and activities within a fixed price, as well as glamping options that combine the comfort of hotels with easy outdoor experiences, have increased by roughly 1.4 times compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, demand for pet-friendly accommodations has also risen, with bookings exceeding 1.2 times last year’s levels.

Source: MBS NEWS

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