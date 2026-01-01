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ChatGPT Outperforms Top Applicants of Tokyo and Kyoto University Entrance Exams

TOKYO, Apr 28 (News On Japan) - Generative AI chatbot ChatGPT would have ranked first in this year's entrance examinations for both the University of Tokyo and Kyoto University, according to research by AI startup Life Prompt.

The company said it asked ChatGPT to solve this year's exam questions from both universities and found that the AI scored higher than the top human applicants in both humanities and science tracks. The results suggest the chatbot would have been admitted as the top-ranked candidate.

Its strongest gains were seen in mathematics. When ChatGPT was tested on the University of Tokyo's science mathematics exam at the same time last year, it scored 38 points out of 120. This year, it achieved a perfect score.

History remained a weaker subject. In the University of Tokyo's world history exam, ChatGPT scored 15 points out of 60. While the AI possesses extensive knowledge, the study found it remains less capable in organizing written responses effectively.

Source: TBS

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