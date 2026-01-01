About Half of Osaka High Schools Under-Enrolled

OSAKA, Apr 29 (News On Japan) - About half of public high schools in Osaka Prefecture are failing to meet enrollment quotas, highlighting growing pressure on the region's education system.

Entrance ceremonies were held across Osaka this month, but behind the celebrations lies a serious challenge. Of the prefecture's 140 public high schools, 67 — nearly 50% — enrolled fewer students than their available capacity.

At the same time, the rate of students choosing private schools as their first preference has climbed to a record high.

The shift is believed to be partly driven by the full subsidy of high school tuition fees, which has reduced the financial burden on families. As a result, further consolidation and mergers among public high schools in Osaka are expected to accelerate.

Amid the trend, however, one public high school has staged a sharp turnaround after missing enrollment targets for five consecutive years.

The school succeeded in exceeding its quota for the first time in six years, marking what has been described as a V-shaped recovery.

Its reforms included changing the destination of school trips, allowing smartphone use on campus, and abolishing written apology statements for tardiness.

Source: KTV NEWS