News On Japan
Education

About Half of Osaka High Schools Under-Enrolled

OSAKA, Apr 29 (News On Japan) - About half of public high schools in Osaka Prefecture are failing to meet enrollment quotas, highlighting growing pressure on the region's education system.

Entrance ceremonies were held across Osaka this month, but behind the celebrations lies a serious challenge. Of the prefecture's 140 public high schools, 67 — nearly 50% — enrolled fewer students than their available capacity.

At the same time, the rate of students choosing private schools as their first preference has climbed to a record high.

The shift is believed to be partly driven by the full subsidy of high school tuition fees, which has reduced the financial burden on families. As a result, further consolidation and mergers among public high schools in Osaka are expected to accelerate.

Amid the trend, however, one public high school has staged a sharp turnaround after missing enrollment targets for five consecutive years.

The school succeeded in exceeding its quota for the first time in six years, marking what has been described as a V-shaped recovery.

Its reforms included changing the destination of school trips, allowing smartphone use on campus, and abolishing written apology statements for tardiness.

Source: KTV NEWS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Giant Bears Return to Hokkaido

A series of sightings involving unusually large brown bears in Hokkaido has heightened concerns among local residents, with one 330-kilogram animal captured in Tomamae and another 280-kilogram bear attacking a hunter in Shimamaki.

Golden Week Travel Kicks Off

Full-scale Golden Week travel began on April 29, with Chubu Centrair International Airport experiencing its busiest outbound travel day of the holiday period. The airport was crowded from the morning with vacationers heading overseas.

Japan-Linked Tanker May Be First to Cross Hormuz Blockade

A crude oil tanker linked to Idemitsu Kosan may have passed through the Strait of Hormuz, which has effectively been under blockade, according to vessel tracking data, and was believed to be sailing in the Gulf of Oman as of the night of April 28.

Japan Faces Higher Power and Gas Bills

Electricity and gas bills for usage in May will rise slightly in Japan, with the impact of tensions involving Iran expected to appear in utility charges from June onward. Larger increases could follow in subsequent months.

Rain Fails to Dampen Otsuchi Wildfire

The forest wildfire in Otsuchi entered its seventh day on April 28, with firefighting operations continuing as additional rainfall was forecast, raising hopes that wetter conditions could help slow the blaze.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Education NEWS

About Half of Osaka High Schools Under-Enrolled

About half of public high schools in Osaka Prefecture are failing to meet enrollment quotas, highlighting growing pressure on the region's education system.

How Rural Japan Treated Naughty Hostess Girls is Shocking…To No One

In rural Edo-period Japan, men eagerly sought out meshimori onna—inn-based sex workers at roadside stations—even as society simultaneously despised and demonized them. (Linfamy)

Japan to Tighten Age Verification Rules for Social Media

Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications on April 22 presented a draft outline of key issues to an expert panel examining protections for minors on social networking services, taking a cautious stance toward blanket age-based access restrictions that have been increasingly introduced overseas.

Japan's Bus Driver Shortage Deepens

Japan is turning to foreign workers to address a deepening shortage of bus drivers that has led to route suspensions and reduced services nationwide, including in Tokyo. With the industry projected to face a shortfall of 36,000 drivers by 2030, operators are beginning to recruit and train overseas talent as a short-term solution to keep public transport running.

Japan Starts Nationwide Test for Sixth Graders and Ninth Graders

Japan's annual National Academic Achievement Test began on Monday for sixth-grade elementary school students and third-year junior high school students nationwide.

Future Takarazuka Performers Take First Step

An entrance ceremony was held on April 18 at the Takarazuka Music School in Hyogo Prefecture, where 40 new students took their first step toward becoming members of the famed Takarazuka Revue.

Japan Is Facing Critical Nurse Shortage

Japan's medical sector is facing an acute shortage of nurses, triggering a wave of ward closures and even hospital shutdowns. Once regarded as an admired profession and often described as 'angels in white,' nurses are now under mounting strain from long working hours and wages many say do not match the demands of the job.

Ronald McDonald Teaches Children Traffic Safety in Akita

In a traffic safety class held at a certified childcare center in Akita, Ronald McDonald made a special appearance, teaching young children how to cross the street safely.