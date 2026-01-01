Prime Minister Takaichi Sends Video Message to Pro-Revision Rally

TOKYO, May 03 (News On Japan) - Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said discussions toward a decision on constitutional revision would be advanced in the Diet, as she delivered a video message to a pro-revision rally held in Tokyo on May 3rd, Constitution Memorial Day.

Speaking from overseas where she is currently visiting, Takaichi pointed to shifts in the international situation and Japan’s security environment, saying conditions are “completely different from 79 years ago” when the Constitution was enacted.

Takaichi said the Constitution should, in principle, be updated periodically in line with the demands of the times, adding that the ruling Liberal Democratic Party would continue to provide careful explanations to the public nationwide regarding the need for revision.

She also stated that discussions aimed at reaching a decision would be promoted in the Diet with the cooperation of multiple parties.

The rally was attended not only by members of the ruling coalition, including the Liberal Democratic Party and Nippon Ishin, but also by Democratic Party for the People leader Yuichiro Tamaki.

Separately, at a gathering of those opposed to constitutional revision held in Tokyo, senior figures from opposition parties including the Constitutional Democratic Party took the stage.

Constitutional Democratic Party executive Yoshida said the party was determined to devote its full efforts to protecting and making use of the Constitution rather than changing it.

Communist Party leader Tomoko Tamura called for expanding what she described as overwhelming public opinion against constitutional revision and military expansion across the country.

Opposition leaders criticized Takaichi and the ruling parties for pushing ahead with revision efforts.

Source: FNN