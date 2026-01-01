Log Rafting Adventure Begins in Wakayama

Wakayama, May 04 (News On Japan) - A seasonal rafting attraction offering both adrenaline-pumping rapids and serene mountain scenery opened on May 3rd in Kitayama Village, Wakayama Prefecture, drawing visitors eager to experience the region’s natural beauty while riding traditional log rafts through a winding river course.

The “tourist log rafting” experience takes place in the mountainous interior of the Kii Peninsula, where participants board rafts made from bound logs and travel down the Kitayama River, a tributary of the Kumano River. The roughly 5.5-kilometer route takes about 1 hour and 10 minutes to complete, combining stretches of calm water that allow riders to enjoy the fresh greenery of the valley with sections of faster-moving rapids that deliver bursts of excitement.

Wearing life jackets, passengers were seen cheering as they were splashed by powerful sprays of water along the route, embracing both the thrill and the refreshing nature of the ride. The attraction will operate through the end of September.

The activity is open to participants aged between 10 and 75 and requires advance reservations.

Source: Kyodo