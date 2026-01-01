First Baby Deer of the Year Born in Nara Park

NARA, May 04 (News On Japan) - The first fawn of the year has been born in Nara Park, where the deer designated as a national natural monument are entering their annual birthing season.

According to the Nara Deer Preservation Foundation, the newborn weighs about 3,000 grams and appears to be in good health, and with incidents between humans and deer showing a declining trend this year, pregnant deer are no longer being moved to temporary protection facilities but are instead being encouraged to give birth within the park.

Nara Park, established in 1880, surrounds major cultural sites such as Todaiji Temple and Kasuga Taisha Shrine, and has long been known for its population of freely roaming deer, which are regarded as sacred messengers of the gods in local tradition, a belief that dates back more than 1,000 years.

The park is home to more than 1,000 deer, all of which are protected under national law, and their preservation is overseen by the Nara Deer Preservation Foundation, an organization that has worked for decades to manage the herd’s health, monitor population levels, and maintain a balance between wildlife and the large number of tourists who visit the area each year.

Its work includes veterinary care, controlled feeding programs, public education campaigns, and seasonal measures such as monitoring pregnant deer and guiding safe interactions between visitors and animals, efforts that have become increasingly important as tourism has grown.

Around 300 fawns are expected to be born through June as the season progresses, marking a period when the park sees a renewal of life alongside its long-standing cultural heritage.

Source: YOMIURI