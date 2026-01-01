University Professor Freed After Six-Year Sentence in China for Espionage

HOKKAIDO, May 04 (News On Japan) - A former professor at Hokkaido Education University who had been detained in China on suspicion of espionage while temporarily visiting the country seven years ago and later sentenced to six years in prison has been released, though concerns remain over his situation.

Yuan Keqin, a former professor at Hokkaido Education University, was detained in China in 2019 while on a temporary visit and was subsequently handed a six-year prison sentence in 2024 on charges of engaging in espionage activities.

His whereabouts had remained unknown for some time, but it has now been confirmed that Yuan has been released and is currently living within China.

A group of former colleagues said that given Yuan’s consistent refusal to admit to the espionage allegations, the situation cannot yet be considered fully resolved, adding that they intend to continue monitoring developments closely.

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB