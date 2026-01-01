Dual Pricing Spreads at Japan's Tourist Sites

AICHI, May 04 (News On Japan) - As Golden Week travel picks up across Japan, a growing number of tourist destinations are introducing “dual pricing” systems that differentiate between local residents and visitors, with Takeshima Aquarium setting admission fees at more than double for non-residents compared to city citizens, while the central government moves to formalize guidelines for the practice.

The aquarium in Gamagori, Aichi Prefecture, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, has seen strong visitor numbers following a major renovation completed in 2024, drawing crowds again during the holiday period. At the ticket counter, admission is set at 500 yen for Gamagori residents, while visitors from outside the city are charged 1,200 yen.

The facility explained that the pricing structure was determined with reference to national trends, where similar facilities have raised fees by roughly 2.4 to 2.5 times.

Originally operated by the city, the aquarium had long maintained a uniform admission fee of 500 yen under local ordinance. However, operations have since been transferred to a private company, prompting a need to raise revenue to cover rising costs such as animal feed and electricity. While the city revised its ordinance to allow a maximum admission fee of 1,200 yen, officials opted to preserve the long-standing affordable access for residents.

Suzuki from the city’s tourism and community development division said the decision reflects a desire to maintain the aquarium’s identity as a locally cherished facility that residents can continue to enjoy at a low cost. As a result, the resident fee has effectively been kept unchanged as part of a public service measure.

Aquarium director Kobayashi Ryuuji emphasized the importance of local support, noting that the facility has grown alongside the community and should remain accessible to residents. He added that efforts are ongoing to improve operational efficiency, including staffing adjustments and refining animal care practices, with the aim of keeping prices as affordable as possible.

At the national level, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has announced plans to draw up guidelines for the introduction of dual pricing systems that distinguish between foreign visitors and local residents, signaling a broader policy shift as tourism rebounds.

Under such models, higher admission fees are charged to foreign tourists and non-local visitors at domestic tourist facilities, a practice already common overseas and now beginning to take hold in Japan, including at Himeji Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Transport Minister Tetsuo Kaneko said on March 3rd that individual facilities will determine whether to adopt dual pricing based on their own circumstances and consideration for local residents, describing the approach as important for maintaining sustainable operations and services. He confirmed that the government will formulate guidelines to support implementation.

According to the ministry, the guidelines will reflect efforts to address overtourism in Japan and abroad, as well as current pricing practices at tourist facilities, as authorities seek to balance visitor demand with the financial stability of attractions.

Visitors from outside the city, despite paying more than double, have largely accepted the pricing difference. Some noted that 1,200 yen remains reasonable compared to other aquariums, while others said the evolving exhibits and regular updates make each visit worthwhile. Rising costs, including feed expenses, were also cited as understandable reasons for the higher fees.

According to the city, there have been no significant complaints or declines in visitor numbers linked to the dual pricing system so far.

Source: Nagoya TV News