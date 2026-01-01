Bonsai at the Imperial Palace

TOKYO, May 04 (News On Japan) - A collection of bonsai carefully preserved and passed down by staff of the Imperial Household Agency’s garden division continues to play an important role within the Imperial Palace grounds, where roughly 500 trees across about 90 varieties are maintained and around 300 are used annually in official settings.

The bonsai housed in the Imperial Palace’s Omichi Garden trace their origins to their use as interior decorations in the Meiji Palace, where they were strategically placed at key points along the building’s complex corridors, serving not only as aesthetic elements but also as informal markers to guide movement through the space.

One defining feature of the Imperial Palace bonsai collection is the presence of large-scale specimens designed to harmonize with the palace’s expansive interiors, with these larger trees displayed in prominent areas such as the South Hall and North Entrance during major occasions including receptions for state guests and celebrations such as the Emperor’s birthday.

Smaller bonsai, more typical in size, are arranged throughout interior spaces of the palace, as well as within the Imperial Residence and residences of other members of the Imperial Family, maintaining a long-standing tradition that blends horticultural artistry with the formal atmosphere of Japan’s most important ceremonial settings.

Source: 宮内庁 Imperial Household Agency