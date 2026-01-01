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Man Mauled by Bear in Akita Rice Field

AKITA, May 05 (News On Japan) - A man in his 40s was injured after being attacked by a bear in a rice field next to an elementary school in Yurihonjo, Akita Prefecture, on May 5th, marking the first confirmed human injury from a bear in the prefecture in 2026, as sightings continue across tourist areas during the Golden Week holiday.

Police said the incident occurred at around 8:15 a.m., when the man, who was inspecting his rice fields, was suddenly attacked by a bear measuring about one meter in length, leaving him with scratches to the right side of his face and his right arm.

The man managed to flee by car to a nearby shop, where he asked staff to call emergency services.

A woman who made the emergency call said, "He sat down here and asked me to call an ambulance. At first, I thought he felt unwell, but his face was bleeding, and it looked like his back and legs were also injured, with his clothing torn open."

The attack took place in a quiet rural area with open visibility, raising concern among residents that the bear may have recognized the presence of humans before approaching.

The location, immediately adjacent to an elementary school, heightened fears that children could have been at risk had the attack occurred on a regular school day.

A local resident said, "It’s not that they suddenly ran into each other. It’s a flat, open area, so the bear likely knew a person was there and still approached. We need to be very careful."

In a similar case in Daisen, Akita Prefecture, a woman walking through a residential neighborhood was attacked from behind by a bear in October 2025, highlighting a growing trend of wildlife entering human settlements.

Experts say bears are increasingly venturing into populated areas in search of food and may become bolder if they learn that humans pose little threat.

Takanori Yamauchi, an associate professor at the Faculty of Agriculture at Iwate University, said, "Wild animals are expanding into human areas. Once they come down from the mountains, they find surprisingly good food sources, and if they learn that humans don’t react aggressively, their behavior can become increasingly bold. We believe such individuals are now increasing."

Separately, a bear was also spotted at around 10 a.m. on May 5th along the Kii Route of the Kumano Kodo pilgrimage trail in Kainan, Wakayama Prefecture, although no injuries have been reported.

The Kumano Kodo, a pilgrimage route with a history spanning more than 1,000 years, is a major tourist destination, much of which is designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site, though the sighting occurred outside the designated area.

Authorities are urging travelers during Golden Week to remain alert to bear sightings at their destinations.

Source: FNN

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