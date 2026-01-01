Shinkansen Unreserved Seats Reach 160% Capacity

TOKYO, May 06 (News On Japan) - The final day of Golden Week on May 6th saw heavy congestion at Tokyo Station, where returning travelers crowded Shinkansen platforms, with unreserved seating on some lines exceeding 160% capacity.

Reporting from the Tokaido Shinkansen platform at JR Tokyo Station, large crowds gathered earlier as trains arrived, forming dense clusters of passengers and long lines at elevators that at times made movement difficult, although the platform had thinned out slightly later in the day.

According to Central Japan Railway, the Tokaido Shinkansen "Nozomi" has been operating with all seats reserved through today, with trains in the afternoon running at near full capacity.

East Japan Railway said unreserved seat occupancy rates were expected to reach as high as 160% on the Joetsu Shinkansen and 130% on the Tohoku Shinkansen through the evening.

A family returning to Nagoya said they had visited a trampoline park and enjoyed steak during their stay, with one child noting that their grandparents were so happy to see them that they nearly cried.

Another traveler heading back to Yamagata said they had taken a trip to Saga Prefecture before returning home, but were caught in heavy rain that left them soaked and forced to get around on foot.

A female university student who had traveled to Nagoya Station to attend a live concert said she had forgotten to book her return ticket, only to find reserved seats almost fully booked a week in advance, and after repeatedly checking for availability, she was finally able to secure a ticket three days before departure, expressing relief at making it onto the Shinkansen.

Source: TBS