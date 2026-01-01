Typhoon No. 5 Set to Fade Without Affecting Japan

TOKYO, May 07 (News On Japan) - Typhoon No. 5 is expected to move westward into next week without significant development and is forecast to weaken into a tropical depression, with no impact anticipated for Japan.

The storm is currently located near the Caroline Islands and is progressing westward, according to weather officials, while satellite imagery shows a modest cloud formation south of the Japanese archipelago, indicating that the system has not intensified significantly.

Forecast models suggest the typhoon will continue on a westward track without strengthening, and by the early hours of May 11th it is expected to downgrade into a tropical depression over waters east of the Philippines.

Meteorologists say the likelihood of the system maintaining its strength and turning north toward Japan is low, and no effects on the country are expected going forward.

The latest updates on Typhoon No. 5 are available through weather services and forecasting applications.

Source: ウェザーニュース