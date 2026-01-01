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Massive Bears Roam Near Residential Areas Across Japan

HOKKAIDO, May 07 (News On Japan) - Bear sightings are increasing across Japan earlier than usual this year, with multiple reports of unusually large and well-fed animals appearing near residential areas and tourist locations during the May holiday period, raising concerns over public safety and prompting calls for heightened caution.

A massive brown bear estimated to exceed 2 meters in length and weigh as much as 300 kilograms was spotted approaching a camera in Okoppe, Hokkaido, on May 2nd, after emerging from hibernation, appearing unusually large and well-fed, in a forest near residential areas.

The bear, captured on video swaying its body as it walked closer, appeared strikingly robust for this time of year, when bears typically emerge leaner after winter. Another camera recorded the animal rubbing its back against a tree before continuing on, its bulk clearly visible as it moved.

The footage was taken by Tetsuya Kurosawa, who has spent 20 years observing brown bears in the region. Kurosawa estimated the bear’s body length at between 1.8 and 2 meters, with a weight of around 250 to 300 kilograms, describing it as exceptionally large even by local standards. He noted that while one or two particularly large individuals are usually recorded each year, this season has already seen three to four such bears.

Similar footage captured in April 2025 showed another brown bear standing upright at well over 2 meters tall, underscoring the extraordinary size of these animals.

Kurosawa suggested that the bears may have grown unusually large due to abundant food supplies last year, including dent corn used for feed and grass from pasturelands, which may have allowed them to accumulate significant fat reserves before hibernation. He added that this year stands out for the number of notably overweight individuals observed.

During the recent holiday period, bear sightings have surged across Japan. In Annaka, Gunma Prefecture, a bear was seen near a lakeside forest on May 5th, while in Akita Prefecture, another was filmed running along a riverbank.

In Matsumoto, Nagano Prefecture, a bear was observed feeding continuously for more than 20 minutes in a forest, highlighting the growing number of sightings involving heavily feeding animals. At a ski resort in Nagano, a bear was also seen intently consuming tree nuts along a course-side forest.

Mizuki Takeuchi, a snowboarder who filmed the scene, said the bear appeared completely focused on eating and showed little sign of alertness, adding that it was persistently chewing on branches.

With it still only May, authorities are urging heightened caution as bear activity continues to increase across the country.

Source: FNN

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