Hokkaido Faces Garbage Bag Shortage as Panic Buying Spreads

HOKKAIDO, May 10 (News On Japan) - A shortage of designated garbage bags began emerging in Hokkaido's Hokuto City in late April, with residents reporting that the bags had disappeared from store shelves and become difficult to purchase.

“I couldn’t find them anywhere, so I bought some in advance,” one Hokuto resident said.

The city said it had secured supply volumes comparable to last year, raising questions about why shortages are now occurring.

“We’ve seen reports about rising prices and shortages of plastic products. We believe more people than usual may have started purchasing extra garbage bags,” said Kiichi Murata, head of the Environmental Division at Hokuto City’s Civic Affairs Department.

Officials believe concerns over potential shortages led residents to stockpile the bags.

In response, Hokuto City began temporarily allowing the use of non-designated garbage bags starting May 7th.

Meanwhile, Sapporo City says it currently has approximately three months’ worth of designated garbage bags in stock, with additional shipments continuing to arrive each month.

“We want residents to feel reassured that there is no immediate risk of running out,” said Kan Miyauchi, head of Sapporo City’s Circular Society Promotion Division.

Sapporo’s designated garbage bag system was introduced about 17 years ago. Around 100 million bags are produced annually at overseas factories, including in China, and officials say there are currently no supply issues.

“Even though raw material prices have risen, there are no plans at this stage to change prices or make other adjustments,” Miyauchi said.

Sapporo officials say they have recently received multiple inquiries from residents regarding garbage bags, but are urging the public to remain calm.

“We have secured sufficient inventory for necessary use. We ask residents to purchase and use only the amount they need on a daily basis,” the city said.

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB