Calbee to Switch Some Packaging to Black and White Over Middle East Tensions

TOKYO, May 11 (News On Japan) - Major snack manufacturer Calbee will switch the packaging of some of its products to black-and-white designs as instability in the Middle East disrupts the procurement of printing ink and other materials.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Calbee plans to replace the usual orange and yellow packaging used for some of its flagship products, including lightly salted potato chips, with simplified two-color black-and-white packaging.

The company has already informed retailers of the change and said the revised packaging will apply to shipments distributed from May 25th onward.

Concerns are also spreading across the broader snack industry, with other major manufacturers reportedly acknowledging the need to reconsider ink usage and package designs in order to maintain stable product supplies in the months ahead.

Source: 日テレNEWS