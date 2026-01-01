Empress Masako Attends National Red Cross Convention as Honorary President

TOKYO, May 12 (News On Japan) - The National Red Cross Convention held on May 12 honored people involved in Red Cross activities across Japan. Empress Masako, serving as honorary president, attended the event alongside other female members of the Imperial Family, including Crown Princess Kiko, who serves as vice honorary president.

During the ceremony, the Empress presented shields and other awards to individuals and organizations recognized for supporting Red Cross activities.

The convention was broadcast in full without edits.

Princess Aiko, who works in the Youth and Volunteer Division of the Japanese Red Cross Society, reportedly carried out duties at the venue as a staff member.

Source: TBS