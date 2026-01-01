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GO App-Only Taxi Stand Debuts at Shin-Osaka Station

OSAKA, May 14 (News On Japan) - A new experiment aimed at the future of transportation began on May 12th at JR Shin-Osaka Station, where a dedicated taxi pickup area exclusively for the ride-hailing app GO has been introduced.

The existing taxi stand on the third floor of JR Shin-Osaka Station is limited to taxis authorized by JR West, with long queues of passengers often forming while waiting for rides.

The newly established pickup area, however, is located on the first floor rather than the third. Within the fenced-off section, only taxis summoned through the GO app are permitted to enter.

Until now, app-based taxi pickups had not been possible at Shin-Osaka Station because of authorization and operational issues. JR West believes that as autonomous taxis become more common in the future, app-based ride bookings will likely become the standard, prompting the company to begin the demonstration experiment.

JR West says the initiative is the first of its kind in western Japan. Attention has focused on whether the system can operate smoothly without confusion, although early signs suggested widespread adoption may take time. Some taxis mistakenly attempted to stop facing the wrong direction, while in other cases drivers left after passengers failed to appear despite phone calls to confirm their location.

Yuki Murakami of JR West's marketing headquarters said, "Through this demonstration experiment, we hope to move toward a future in which autonomous taxis spread throughout western Japan. From that perspective, we want to build on the findings obtained through this trial."

The demonstration experiment is scheduled to continue through July 31st.

Source: MBS

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