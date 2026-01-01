Japanese Bookbinding Technology Captures World Markets

SHIGA, May 14 (News On Japan) - Despite a prolonged downturn in the publishing industry, a bookbinding machine manufacturer based near Lake Biwa has continued to expand globally by adapting to a major shift in the way books are produced.

Founded in 1946, Horizon has become one of the world’s leading makers of bookbinding equipment, with roughly 70% of its sales generated overseas and products shipped to more than 120 countries, mainly across Europe and North America. Annual sales have reached approximately 16 billion yen.

While paper shipments and overall print volumes continue to decline worldwide, the number of book titles being published has remained relatively stable and, in some areas, is even increasing. The spread of print-on-demand publishing and self-publishing has accelerated demand for “multi-product, small-lot” production, where small quantities of many different titles are produced quickly and efficiently.

Traditionally, bookbinding was geared toward large-volume production runs, often involving tens of thousands of copies. Skilled workers manually adjusted machines according to the size and thickness of each book, making setup changes time-consuming and costly.

Horizon developed machines capable of automating those adjustments by digitizing the subtle techniques once dependent on experienced craftsmen. Operators can now change settings through a touch panel similar to a photocopier, allowing the machines to switch from producing a thin English-language booklet to a thick hardcover volume in just seconds.

The system can bind even a single copy efficiently, making it well suited for self-published books, corporate manuals, academic reports, and other low-volume printing needs that often range from several dozen to several hundred copies.

Company officials said the firm’s strategy has been to specialize in areas often overlooked by larger manufacturers while continuing to develop technology tailored to evolving publishing trends.

Horizon first gained attention in overseas markets in 1973 with the development of a compact tabletop bookbinding machine, which was rare at the time. Since then, the company has focused on high-quality, flexible production systems capable of handling a wide variety of jobs in small quantities.

Industry analysts say the company’s success reflects broader structural changes in publishing. Although book sales in Japan have steadily declined over the past two decades due partly to the rise of e-books, the number of new titles being released has not fallen at the same pace, highlighting growing demand for flexible production.

While advanced machinery is reshaping the industry, traditional craftsmanship is also finding new audiences.

In Kyoto, a small bookbinding workshop run by veteran craftsman Matsuda has become popular among foreign tourists seeking hands-on experiences with traditional Japanese bookbinding techniques.

Matsuda, who has worked in the trade for 62 years, continues to produce and repair academic books and rare volumes using machinery dating back decades, including one paper-cutting machine built in 1965 that he says is nearly 100 years old in design.

Believing that conventional bookbinding alone may no longer sustain the business in the future, Matsuda began hosting workshops about seven years ago. Participants can choose cover materials, stitching thread, and bookmark ribbons before assembling and binding their own notebooks entirely by hand.

The workshops attract around 400 participants annually, most of them foreign visitors. Matsuda even studied English specifically to communicate with overseas guests, while his daughter assists with translation during sessions.

The process takes nearly two hours and includes stitching pages together, trimming edges, attaching covers, and embossing names in gold lettering. The finished products have become popular both as souvenirs and as functional handmade journals.

Matsuda said he hopes the workshops will help preserve traditional bookbinding techniques for future generations while also deepening appreciation for books themselves.

As digitalization continues to reshape publishing, both automated manufacturing and handcrafted techniques are finding new ways to coexist, connecting Japan’s long bookbinding tradition with audiences around the world.

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS