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Hokkaido Rail Maintenance Could Cost 200,000 Yen Per Person Annually

HOKKAIDO, May 15 (News On Japan) - JR Hokkaido is moving ahead with discussions over a so-called "vertical separation" system for railway lines the company says it can no longer maintain on its own.

Under the system, JR would continue operating trains and managing rolling stock, while local governments would take responsibility for maintaining rail infrastructure such as tracks and stations.

The key question is how much the arrangement would cost Hokkaido and municipalities along the affected routes. A well-known railway commentator and YouTuber known as "Tetsubozu" has released a bold estimate attempting to calculate the potential burden.

JR Hokkaido President Yasuyuki Watanuki said on April 15th, "We are proposing discussions on a vertical separation model in which railway operations and railway assets are managed separately because we believe debate is necessary if these railways are to survive."

In April, JR Hokkaido announced its intention to begin talks with municipalities along eight unprofitable rail sections, commonly referred to as the "yellow line sections," which the company says are difficult to sustain independently.

At the center of the proposal is the vertical separation model, which effectively assumes local financial support. However, municipalities themselves are already facing severe financial constraints.

The mayor of Abashiri said, "It is extremely difficult for municipalities to handle this on their own."

The mayor of Kitami also expressed caution, saying, "This issue should be organized and discussed as part of a broader debate over the future of Hokkaido's railway network as a whole."

Even entering formal negotiations over the system appears challenging.

One railway-focused YouTuber criticized the concept, saying, "In the end, vertical separation is nothing more than shifting the losses elsewhere."

Attention is now focused on the scale of the financial burden that could fall on Hokkaido and local municipalities, as further analysis explores the potentially enormous costs of keeping the rail lines alive.

Source: HBCニュース　北海道放送

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