News On Japan
Business

Japan Posts 2.1% GDP for January-March Quarter

TOKYO, May 19 (News On Japan) - Japan’s GDP, or gross domestic product, expanded at an annualized rate of 2.1% from January to March 2026, marking a second consecutive quarter of positive growth as exports and consumer spending supported the economy.

Preliminary figures released by the Cabinet Office showed real GDP, which excludes the effects of price fluctuations, rose 0.5% from the previous three-month period.

Domestic demand remained firm, with personal consumption, which accounts for more than half of GDP, increasing 0.3% for a fifth consecutive quarter of growth. Spending on dining out and clothing increased, although automobile purchases weighed on overall consumption.

Capital investment also remained positive, rising 0.3% for a second straight quarter of growth.

On the external demand side, exports increased 1.7%, also marking a second consecutive quarterly gain, supported by strong shipments of automobiles and other products to the United States.

Japan’s economy has experienced a volatile recovery over the past several years, shaped by the pandemic rebound, inflation, supply chain disruptions, weak yen pressures, and more recently energy and geopolitical risks.

After contracting sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Japan’s economy returned to growth in 2021 and 2022, supported by reopening demand and exports. Annual GDP growth reached around 1.9% in 2023 before slowing in 2024 as inflation weighed on household spending.

Quarterly growth has remained uneven over the past two years. Japan recorded positive growth in the second quarter of 2025 before slipping into contraction during the July-September quarter, hurt by weaker exports and slowing demand. The economy then returned to growth in the October-December quarter of 2025, with revised data showing a 0.3% quarterly increase.

The January-March quarter of 2026 marked the second consecutive quarter of expansion, with GDP rising 0.5% from the previous quarter, or an annualized 2.1%. Strong exports to the United States, particularly automobiles, helped support growth, while consumer spending and business investment also remained positive.

Despite the stronger-than-expected start to 2026, economists remain cautious about the outlook. Rising oil prices linked to instability in the Middle East and concerns over energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz are expected to place pressure on Japan’s economy in coming months. Japan remains heavily dependent on imported energy, making it vulnerable to external shocks.

The OECD currently forecasts Japan’s overall economic growth to slow to below 1% annually over the next two years, although steady wage growth, domestic demand, and corporate investment are expected to continue supporting the economy.

Source: テレ東BIZ

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan Releases Six Rules to Avoid Bear Encounters

The Japanese government has released a set of guidelines titled "Six Rules to Avoid Encountering Bears" as bear sightings across the country continue to rise sharply compared to the same period in previous years.

570-Year-Old Toyama Temple Destroyed in Overnight Blaze

Flames tore through a temple in Takaoka, Toyama Prefecture, on May 16th, destroying the main hall of Daioji Temple, which has a history dating back around 570 years, while nearby gravestones glowed red in the intense blaze.

American Man Arrested After Entering Monkey Enclosure in Yellow Costume

Two intruders claiming to be Americans climbed into Punch the monkey's compound on Sunday morning, one wearing a yellow costume while the other filmed, causing a disturbing scene at Ichikawa City Zoo in Chiba.

Russian Hiker Seriously Injured in Bear Attack in Western Tokyo

A Russian man in his 30s suffered serious injuries after being attacked by a bear while hiking on Mount Mutsuishi in Okutama Town, western Tokyo, at around 12:10 p.m. on May 17th, according to the Metropolitan Police Department and the Tokyo Fire Department.

Fire Breaks Out at Muromachi-Era Daihoji Temple

A fire broke out Saturday night at a temple in Takaoka, Toyama Prefecture, that dates back to the Muromachi period, with flames and thick black smoke seen rising from the roof as the blaze continued for nearly nine hours.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Chinese Buyers Lap Up Luxury Ashiya Houses

Foreign ownership of land in Japan has become an increasingly debated issue in recent years, and now the trend is spreading into Ashiya, one of the Kansai region’s most prestigious residential areas, where property prices are soaring amid growing demand from Chinese buyers.

Japan’s Food Delivery War Intensifies

Japan’s food delivery industry is entering a new phase of fierce competition, with major operators locked in a prolonged battle over pricing and market share while profitability remains elusive, raising concerns about the future of domestic player Demae-can, whose stock has plunged roughly 97% from its pandemic-era peak.

Japan Posts 2.1% GDP for January-March Quarter

Japan’s GDP, or gross domestic product, expanded at an annualized rate of 2.1% from January to March 2026, marking a second consecutive quarter of positive growth as exports and consumer spending supported the economy.

Toyota Begins Japan Imports of U.S.-Built Tundra and Highlander

Toyota has begun selling vehicles produced in the United States and "reverse-imported" into Japan following Japan-U.S. negotiations over the Trump administration's tariffs.

Triple Decline Deepens in Japanese Markets

Japan’s financial markets continued to suffer a so-called “triple decline” on May 18th, with stocks, the yen and government bonds all falling sharply amid growing concerns over worsening fiscal conditions and rising geopolitical tensions surrounding Iran.

Japan Intervention Fails to Reverse Yen’s Slide

The Japanese government and the Bank of Japan are believed to have conducted yen-buying intervention since the end of last month in an effort to slow the currency’s decline, though the broader trend of yen weakness has shown little sign of reversing.

Yama Style: How Japanese Outdoor Fashion Blends Function and Aesthetics

Yama Style is a captivating combination of aesthetics and functionality which showcases the splendor of the outdoors with a distinctive Japanese lens.

Why Japan’s Naphtha Shortage is Creating Supply Bottlenecks

Complaints are mounting across a wide range of industries over shortages of naphtha-related materials, but the government insists the issue is not a lack of overall supply, describing it instead as a “bottleneck” in distribution and processing. So what exactly is happening behind the scenes?