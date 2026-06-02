News On Japan
Oil Crisis

Takaichi Pledges to Boost Chemical Supply Chain

Jun 02, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced on June 2nd that the government will significantly strengthen supplies of paint thinner and other chemical products by allowing raw materials to be supplied directly from petroleum refiners, a measure expected to support supply capacity equivalent to 1.8 times normal annual demand as Japan continues to monitor the impact of tensions in the Middle East on domestic supply chains.

Speaking at a ministerial meeting on the Middle East situation, Takaichi said efforts by government ministries and industry had helped stabilize supplies of petroleum-related products despite earlier concerns over disruptions.

According to government data presented at the meeting, production of NAF-related materials has recovered to approximately 85% of normal levels, while imports of intermediate products have increased substantially. As a result, the use of inventories during April remained limited, allowing petroleum-derived products, including chemical materials, to be supplied continuously beyond the current fiscal year.

Manufacturers of products such as polyurethane materials, paints, adhesives, vinyl chloride products and insulation materials reported that supply volumes through April were at or above year-earlier levels and are expected to remain stable in the coming months.

However, Takaichi noted that inventories within supply chains linked to products such as paints and adhesives remain lower than those of other sectors. To address this issue, the government will expand the supply of toluene and other key raw materials by allowing petroleum refiners, in addition to petrochemical manufacturers, to provide supplies directly to paint and adhesive manufacturers.

The measure is expected to increase available supply to approximately 1.8 times normal demand levels, helping ensure that paints, adhesives and related materials reach local construction contractors and small businesses throughout the country.

The government also confirmed that sufficient inventories exist for most other NAF-related products. Nevertheless, officials acknowledged that concerns remain regarding products such as vinyl chloride materials and insulation products. Ministries were instructed to strengthen information-sharing efforts, improve visibility of supply conditions and eliminate bottlenecks caused by inaccurate ordering practices or insufficient market information.

Particular attention is being directed toward smaller downstream businesses, including independent construction contractors, automobile repair shops, bakeries and retail distributors, which often possess less negotiating power within supply chains.

Takaichi said targeted support measures have already produced results. In the construction sector, where many businesses had reported being unable to obtain delivery dates despite placing orders, some contractors are now securing supplies, albeit under quantity restrictions and with longer lead times.

The government is also working with the Japan Federation of Construction Workers' Unions, which represents approximately 590,000 members nationwide, and coordinating efforts with prefectural organizations to monitor conditions on the ground.

Similar support is being extended to automobile repair businesses as well as bus and truck operators. Officials reported receiving feedback from businesses indicating that procurement prospects for engine oil have improved.

For bakery and food-related suppliers, authorities have gathered information from industry organizations in every prefecture and conducted direct interviews with individual retailers. In several cases, supply bottlenecks were resolved simply by providing businesses with confirmed delivery dates for packaging and film materials.

Takaichi instructed ministers to continue identifying bottlenecks throughout supply chains and to intensify support for sectors heavily dependent on petrochemical products. These include plastics-processing manufacturers, taxi operators that rely on engine oil supplies to maintain regional transportation services, and horticultural producers that require plastic-based agricultural materials.

The prime minister also addressed conditions in the medical sector. While containers, pharmaceutical packaging materials and related products are generally being supplied at levels comparable to last year, rising order volumes have created localized pressures. The government has asked pharmacies to refrain from ordering quantities exceeding immediate requirements while monitoring conditions at individual locations.

In addition, Japan's emergency stockpile of medical gloves is being distributed to healthcare institutions. The government plans to provide up to 19.9 million gloves to 507 medical organizations and has already completed shipping procedures for 4.26 million gloves to 1,178 healthcare facilities and related institutions.

Takaichi emphasized that the government is working to resolve supply-chain problems one case at a time in areas critical to protecting lives and maintaining daily life.

On the employment front, she noted that labor market conditions remain stable. Japan's effective jobs-to-applicants ratio stood at 1.18 in April, while the unemployment rate was 2.5%.

Applications related to employment adjustment subsidies linked to the Middle East situation totaled 175 cases during the roughly two-month period since the end of March. Although the figure remains limited compared with 3,932 cases recorded during the same two-month period a year earlier, the government plans to continue providing information and assistance to ensure affected businesses can access support programs smoothly.

Concluding the meeting, Takaichi instructed ministers to continue detailed efforts to eliminate supply-chain bottlenecks, prevent market disruption, support financing for small and medium-sized businesses affected by developments in the Middle East, promote the use of employment adjustment subsidies, and encourage appropriate price pass-through measures throughout the economy.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Typhoon No. 6 Raises Linear Rainband Threat for Tokyo Area

[updated 23:15 p.m.] The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a rare half-day forecast for a possible linear rainband across parts of Kanto-Koshin late on June 2nd as Typhoon No. 6 advanced northeast along Japan's Pacific coast, warning that Tokyo and surrounding prefectures could face a sudden escalation in the risk of landslides, flooding and urban water damage from the early hours of June 3rd through the evening.

Typhoon No. 6 Triggers Mass Flight Cancellations and Rail Suspensions Across Japan

[updated 20:40 p.m.] Typhoon No. 6 is disrupting transportation across Japan on June 2nd as it moves north past southern Kyushu after lashing Okinawa and Amami, with airlines canceling hundreds of flights, rail operators announcing service suspensions, and highway authorities warning of possible road closures as heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas spread from western Japan toward the Kansai, Tokai and Kanto regions. The storm is expected to make its closest approach to the Kansai region from the night of June 2nd through the morning of June 3rd before continuing northeast along Japan's Pacific coast.

Level 4 Flood Danger Warning Issued for Rivers in Southern Japan

[updated 17:17 p.m.] A Level 4 Flood Danger Warning has been issued for the Hiroto River and Sakatani River in Miyazaki Prefecture after water levels reached the flood danger threshold, raising concerns over possible flooding caused by levee failures or river overflows.

Prime Minister Takaichi Holds Phone Talks With Iranian President

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on June 1st, urging Iran to demonstrate maximum flexibility in its ongoing discussions with the United States and expressing hope that an agreement on the nuclear issue can be reached as soon as possible.

Koizumi Rebuts Accusations of 'New Militarism' at Security Forum

Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi strongly rejected accusations that Japan is embracing "new militarism," describing such claims as false while delivering a speech at a major regional security conference in Singapore on May 31st.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Oil Crisis NEWS

Takaichi Pledges to Boost Chemical Supply Chain

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced on June 2nd that the government will significantly strengthen supplies of paint thinner and other chemical products by allowing raw materials to be supplied directly from petroleum refiners, a measure expected to support supply capacity equivalent to 1.8 times normal annual demand as Japan continues to monitor the impact of tensions in the Middle East on domestic supply chains.

Price Hikes Across Japan Linked to Middle East Conflict

Food price increases in Japan are accelerating, with the number of products subject to higher prices this year potentially reaching 20,000 items as rising costs linked to tensions in the Middle East spread through supply chains and place additional pressure on household budgets.

Japan Economic Minister Expects to Secure Crude Oil Through Alternative Procurement

Mr. Akazawa Ryosei, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), said after a Cabinet meeting on June 2nd that Japan expects to secure the crude oil it needs in June through alternative procurement and previously approved reserve releases, without deciding on a third round of state oil reserve releases in May, while also stressing that naphtha supply is expected to remain at levels close to a normal year.

Japanese Companies Go Black-and-White on Naphtha Supply Shortages

A black-and-white version of Calbee's popular Kappa Ebisen snack has appeared on supermarket shelves in Tokyo as concerns over the supply of printing materials linked to Middle East tensions ripple through Japan's food industry, while more than 1,000 food products are set to become more expensive in June.

Dark Factory Vision Gains Attention as Japan Tackles Energy Crisis

As Japan grapples with rising energy costs linked to the prolonged crisis in the Middle East, the government is urging businesses and households to improve energy efficiency, placing renewed attention on a futuristic manufacturing model known as the "dark factory."

Essential Industrial Materials Becoming Harder to Find Across Japan

Shortages of thinners, paints, adhesive tapes and other petroleum-derived products are continuing to spread across Japan, raising questions about whether supply disruptions can still be explained solely by distribution bottlenecks.

Sapporo Limits Garbage Bag Sales as Naphtha Shortage Bites

Concerns over instability in the Middle East show little sign of easing, and the effects are increasingly being felt in everyday life across Japan. Supply chain disruptions linked to petroleum-based materials are now affecting everything from household goods to public infrastructure projects.

Black-and-White Potato Chips Hit Shelves

More than 1,000 food products and other consumer goods will see price increases from June, with the effects of instability in the Middle East now reaching supermarket shelves in unexpected ways, including the appearance of black-and-white potato chip packages.