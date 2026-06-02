Bear Bites Four People in Residential Fukushima

FUKUSHIMA, Jun 02, 2026 - Security camera footage recorded at a factory around 6:30 a.m. on June 2nd showed a bear attacking and chasing an employee in Fukushima City before the animal went on to injure four people in industrial and residential areas and retreat to a factory site where authorities believe it remains.

The incident was one of a series of attacks reported within a short period of time.

Between 6:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m., authorities received three separate emergency calls reporting that people had been bitten by a bear.

According to officials, the bear first entered a factory and attacked two male workers. It then moved to another factory, where it injured another man. The animal later fled into a nearby residential area, where it attacked a woman. A total of four people were injured in the incidents.

A representative of the company where the bear later took refuge said, "After the injured people had been taken away by ambulance, there was still a great deal of commotion because the bear was believed to remain inside."

An employee at a nearby facility said, "I saw what appeared to be an adult bear measuring around 1.5 to nearly 2 meters in length moving back and forth across a rooftop."

The bear subsequently returned to the grounds of the second factory it had entered and remained there.

Witnesses had reported sightings of a bear in the area since the previous night, and authorities believe the same animal was responsible for the attacks.

Fukushima City plans to eliminate the bear through an emergency hunting operation and has urged nearby residents to evacuate the surrounding area while the situation remains unresolved.

Source: TBS