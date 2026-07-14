The Workplace Debate Over Shorts

TOKYO - A debate over whether shorts belong in the workplace is spreading in Japan after Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike encouraged metropolitan government employees to wear cooler clothing, including shorts, as part of efforts to cope with intensifying summer heat.

The discussion began after Koike announced the Tokyo Cool Biz campaign for the current fiscal year, expanding the long-running Cool Biz initiative that promotes lighter summer attire. Under the new policy, Tokyo Metropolitan Government employees may wear T-shirts while on duty, and shorts are allowed depending on the nature of their work. Polo shirts, sneakers and other clothing that prioritizes comfort are also being encouraged.

The move has drawn mixed reactions online, with some social media users saying they dislike seeing middle-aged men in shorts and others questioning whether the style is appropriate in a workplace. The debate has also attracted attention overseas, with British media reporting that Tokyo office workers suffering through the city’s extreme heat still face a cool response when it comes to showing their legs.

Tokyo has experienced midsummer-like heat, with temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days, and shorts have become an increasingly common sight on the streets. Men wearing shorts said the difference was significant in humid weather, noting that the clothing was easier to move in and far cooler than long trousers.

Koike’s move follows a long history of attempts in Japan to loosen summer dress codes. The no-necktie Cool Biz campaign, now widely accepted, was introduced 21 years ago as a way to reduce air conditioner use. An earlier effort in 1994, when former Prime Minister Tsutomu Hata favored a short-sleeved jacket known as the Hata Jacket, failed to spread widely.

On the streets, views were divided. Some people welcomed the change, saying it was positive for workers to dress according to their preferences and the climate. Others said shorts should be acceptable as long as employees dress appropriately when meeting clients. One woman said she would be pleased if men wearing shorts allowed offices to raise air conditioner settings.

But there was also resistance. Some said shorts made the workplace feel too relaxed and could weaken a sense of professionalism. Others said they felt uncomfortable seeing too much bare leg at close range, especially in offices where desks are close together.

At the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building, where the policy began, more than two months have passed since shorts were effectively permitted. The style remains a minority choice, but some employees are now working in shorts, and women are also allowed to wear them. On one day, a female employee was seen working in a culotte-style outfit. One male employee said his wife had initially commented on his shorts, but had since become used to them. Another worker said the look had become more familiar as more employees began wearing them.

The apparel industry is also trying to establish shorts as business wear. Aoyama Trading, operator of the major menswear chain Yofuku no Aoyama, began selling business shorts in May. The shorts are designed in muted colors and feature cooling-touch material, quick-drying properties and wrinkle resistance. The company says the length is designed so that the knees are not overly exposed when seated, and it hopes the item will spread as a standard summer option.

A reporter who tried the shorts said the material was light, easy to move in and cool to the touch. The overall impression was significantly different from casual shorts, creating an outfit that appeared suitable for a hot-weather commute. A company representative said being able to commute in shorts rather than long trousers could reduce fatigue over the course of a day.

Some people have already made shorts part of their business identity. At a hotel in Onjuku, Chiba Prefecture, 53-year-old hotel representative Kazushi Shimoyama has worked in shorts for nearly 30 years and is known as the “shorts president.” Shimoyama wears polo shirts and shorts almost year-round, saying the style began as a way to make himself memorable. He recalled wearing the outfit during an overseas business trip in winter, then being recognized the following year because of it.

Shimoyama said he has never received a complaint from hotel guests about his shorts. The only drawback, he said, is that he can no longer easily stop wearing them because people now notice when he is not in shorts.

Although Shimoyama encourages employees to wear shorts, the style has not spread widely among staff who face customers. Male front-desk workers continue to wear long trousers, saying they understand the appeal in summer but remain cautious because they often interact directly with guests. One employee said he was grateful to have the option, even if he was not yet ready to wear shorts at the front desk.

Whether workers should prioritize comfort or conventional business manners remains unresolved. As Japan faces another hot summer, the debate over shorts in the workplace is likely to continue.

職場でのハーフパンツ論争 東京都の小池百合子知事が、厳しさを増す夏の暑さ対策の一環として、都職員にハーフパンツを含む涼しい服装を推奨したことをきっかけに、職場でハーフパンツがふさわしいのかをめぐる議論が日本で広がっている。

职场短裤争议 东京都知事小池百合子鼓励都政府职员穿着包括短裤在内的凉爽服装，以应对日益严峻的夏季高温，由此引发了日本社会关于短裤是否适合职场的讨论。

Source: FNN