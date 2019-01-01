Gov't bans intermediary body from introducing foreign trainees

Japan Today -- Jun 01
The Japanese government on Tuesday revoked the permit of an intermediate organization that introduces foreign trainees to host companies after it failed to prevent the physical abuse of a Vietnamese man by his Japanese co-workers at a construction firm.

The organization, Okayama Sangyo Gijutsu Kyodo Kumiai in Okayama Prefecture, western Japan, was prohibited from introducing foreign trainees to companies for five years under an administrative punishment issued by the justice and labor ministries.

The 41-year-old Vietnamese man, who came to Japan in the fall of 2019, sustained serious injuries, including a broken rib, in repeated assaults by his co-workers that began a month after he joined the construction firm, Six Create in the city of Okayama, according to the man and a labor union supporting him.

When he was taken to hospital for a broken tooth following a beating, an organization worker who accompanied him falsely told a doctor that the man had fallen off his bicycle, they said.

In punishing the intermediary organization, the Immigration Services Agency of Japan said the body had failed to properly oversee the construction firm, submit a report on the matter and implement necessary steps after it was consulted by the man.

Japanese art and its significance in the modern world
newsonjapan.com - May 30
Japan is a country known for its beauty. From the mesmerising Geishas to art like sushi pieces, stunning Japanese art, and the beautiful blossom season.
Public schools in Japan suffering from record teacher shortage
Asahi - May 29
Public schools are facing shortages of teachers across Japan shortly following the beginning of the new academic year in April.
4 Japan universities to apply for 10 tril. yen gov't fund: survey
Kyodo - May 29
Four Japanese national universities plan to apply for a 10 trillion yen ($79 billion) fund established by the government to bring institutions up to par with the world's top universities, a recent Kyodo News survey showed.
Anonymous man gives school 1 million yen with letter saying 'Don't lose to Corona'
NewsOnJapan - May 28
KITAKYUSHU, May 28 (NewsOnJapan) - An anonymous man has sent 1 million yen in cash to a junior high school in Fukuoka prefecture as a donation, accompanied by a letter saying "Don't lose to Corona".
Japan women in 30s stay in workforce as parental benefits improve
Nikkei - May 28
Women in their 30s in Japan continue to make progress in workforce participation, greatly flattening their once-pronounced M-shaped dip stemming from pressure to quit jobs and become stay-at-home mothers.
Shimabara Rebellion - Christian Revolt in Medieval Japan
Kings and Generals - May 26
The Shimabara Rebellion (島原の乱) was an uprising that occurred in the Shimabara Domain of the Tokugawa Shogunate in Japan from 17 December 1637 to 15 April 1638.
Japan looking for 50 nurses, 300 careworkers
mb.com.ph - May 25
The Japanese government, through the Japan International Corporation of Welfare Services (JICWELS), is opening its door to 50 nurses and 300 careworkers.
Foreign workers learn the fast food ropes
NewsOnJapan - May 24
TOKYO, May 24 (NewsOnJapan) - Mos Burger has hired 16 Vietnamese nationals who have acquired residence status through "specific skills" for foreign workers and made their training public.
Number of Ukrainian evacuees to Japan reaches 1,000
abs-cbn.com - May 22
The number of evacuees from Ukraine to Japan since Russia's invasion of the Eastern European country in late February reached 1,000 on Saturday, immigration authorities said.
Abortion In Japan: A History
unseenjapan.com - May 22
It may not currently be a topic of polite conversation in much of local society, but abortion in Japan has existed for as long as people have.
13 women awarded damages over Japan exam discrimination
BBC - May 20
A medical school in Japan has been ordered to pay compensation to 13 women for discriminating against them in entrance exams.
Govt.: No need to wear masks outdoors if people have little conversation
NHK - May 20
The Japanese government has issued a fresh recommendation on the use of face masks. It says people need not wear a face mask when out of doors even if there is not a great distance between themselves and others. The advice is based on the assumption that little to no conversation is taking place.
Education Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7
        