Japan consumer inflation at 2.1% as energy costs soar
5月消費者物価2.1％上昇 光熱費や食料品高騰が影響
The internal affairs ministry says the consumer price index, excluding fresh food, gained 2.1 percent.
The figure stayed above 2 percent for a second consecutive month, and has been on an uptrend for nine months.
The soaring price of crude oil continued to pressure the index. Combined energy costs surged 17.1 percent.
Electricity bills jumped 18.6 percent and gasoline was up 13.1 percent.
Overall food prices rose 2.7 percent.
Cooking oil, which mainly uses imported raw materials, surged 36.2 percent.
Ministry officials say a trend toward higher prices for everyday items like food continues. They say they will closely monitor the situation as some food producers are planning to raise prices.
The Bank of Japan has set an inflation target of 2 percent in a bid to pull the country out of deflation.
But BOJ officials say that current price rises are not seen as beneficial to the economy, as they are not accompanied by increases in wages and consumer demand.
Bloomberg Markets and Finance - Jun 23
Mizuho Research Institute Chairman and former Japanese Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Takehiko Nakao discusses the weakness in the yen, the Japanese economy and what he thinks the BOJ should do.
Nikkei - Jun 23
Honda Motor and three Japanese rivals plan to discontinue about 20 motorcycle models by the end of this year, Nikkei has learned, in response to tougher emissions standards to be implemented in Japan in the fall.
Business Times - Jun 22
CALBEE, Japan's answer to Frito-Lay with an enormous product line-up ranging from pizza-flavoured potato chips to low-carb granola, is raising prices again as companies struggle to absorb costs that are climbing at the fastest clip in years.
Nikkei - Jun 22
Nearly three quarters of restaurant operators in Japan plan to raise prices in the current fiscal year, passing on the rising cost of ingredients to customers, a Nikkei survey found.
newsonjapan.com - Jun 21
The crypto market is highly volatile, which opens both good prospects to make a profit and huge risks to bear losses when the market drops.
Xinhua - Jun 20
An analysis company in Japan on Monday said food manufacturers have been raising their prices as soaring costs for raw materials and oil have forced some companies to pass on the costs to consumers.
Nikkei - Jun 20
The Japanese government is set to levy fines against overseas IT giants that have failed to register their overseas headquarters in Japan, Nikkei has learned.
Ben - Mr. Business - Jun 20
The Japanese Yen is in free fall! Japan's Yen just crossed 135 Yen to 1 USD, a level that the Japan Yen hasn’t crossed in 24 years.
NHK - Jun 19
Japan's telecom giant NTT is preparing to introduce a dramatic change in its office culture. From July, employees will be allowed to work from home anywhere in Japan, and any visits the office will be deemed business trips.
NHK - Jun 19
A bottle of Japanese whisky has fetched 600,000 dollars in a New York auction.
ICIS - Jun 17
Japan’s central bank decided Friday to maintain its key interest rate at minus 0.1%, defying aggressive hikes by peers in the US and Switzerland, citing some economic weakness stemming from the pandemic and high commodity prices.
Japan Today - Jun 17
A Japanese court on Thursday ordered the operator of Tabelog, a popular restaurant review website, to pay about 38.4 million yen in damages to a Korean barbeque chain, judging that its rating algorithm is unfairly designed for chain outlets.